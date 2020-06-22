Tesla’s wacky Cybertruck has already become a museum piece

It’s not even in production yet but Tesla’s electric Cybertruck has already become a museum exhibit.

For one week only, the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is showing off a prototype of the futuristic pickup, which Tesla plans to start making some time next year.

Up to now, our only proper look at the Cybertruck has been on stage with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a disastrous stunt, and in a tug-of-war contest with a Ford F-150. Oh, and there was also that time it was spotted tearing down the highway in Los Angeles, with none other than Musk at the wheel.

But now there’s a chance to get up close to the Cybertruck at the Petersen Automotive Museum, where the uniquely designed vehicle will stay on display until Saturday, June 27. You’ll need to purchase tickets in advance to visit the museum, which reopened its doors at the weekend after closing in March due to the coronavirus.

The Cybertruck is part of the museum’s Alternating Currents exhibition, which goes with the tagline, “The fall and rise of electric vehicles.”

Nikola Pro, maker of Tesla accessories, showed up there at the weekend and snapped some photos that it posted on Twitter.

More photos from todays viewing. I was really tempted to click the tonneau cover button pic.twitter.com/s4dw4UxiC1 — Nikola Pro (@thenikolapro) June 21, 2020

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019, describing it as having “the utility of a truck with sports car performance.”

It’ll be available in three flavors. The best-priced model will come with a single electric motor, have a range of 250 miles, a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, and cost $39,900. The dual-motor version, which according to pre-order stats is the most popular, will have a 300-mile range, a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, and a $49,900 price tag. Finally, the tri-motor model will have a range of 500 miles, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, and cost $69,900. Zero to 60 will take 2.9 seconds in the top model, with the other two needing 6.5 and 4.5 seconds, respectively.

Tesla is currently deciding where to manufacture the Cybertruck, with reports last week suggesting Austin, Texas, as a likely location for its new factory. If all goes to plan, the first Cybertrucks could be rolling off the production line before the end of 2021.

Editors' Recommendations