 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Tesla u-turns on controversial rule for Cybertruck resellers

Trevor Mogg
By
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck. Tesla

Tesla has removed a clause in its purchase agreement that said it could sue Cybertruck owners for at least $50,000 if they tried to sell it on within a year after purchase without first getting written agreement from the company.

The clause threatening to take action against resellers of the Cybertruck, which launches on November 30, was added to the agreement last week and was viewable online.

Recommended Videos

It even said that resellers may be prevented from buying Tesla vehicles in the future.

Related

But following a rethink, the automaker has removed the controversial clause from its purchase agreement, giving Cybertruck owners total freedom over what they do with their electric pickup once they take ownership of it.

Electrek, which first reported on the removal of the clause, points out that it seemed like an odd rule to impose in the first place. Such a clause sometimes appears with rare or pricey motors, and automakers like Ferrari, Ford, and Porsche are known to sometimes use them. The Cybertruck isn’t expected to enter mass production until 2025, so it’s possible Tesla wanted to discourage scalpers and sell the early trickle of Cybertrucks to genuine customers, rather than seeing them immediately hitting the used market at a vastly inflated price. But for whatever reason, the automaker appears to have a had a change of heart on the issue.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019 and the electric pickup will be presented to the first customers at a special event on Thursday, November 30. The new owners can then take a look at the final purchase agreement to confirm its wording on reselling — not that many of them will be thinking of immediately putting it on the market.

Reports in July claimed that Tesla had received around 1.9 million orders for the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck, with each customer asked to put down a $100 deposit. In the same month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that demand for the Cybertruck is “so off the hook, you can’t even see the hook.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The BMW i4 is more luxurious than the Tesla Model S, and costs way less
2022 BMW i4 M50

The Tesla Model S is the original cool electric car. It did away with the concept that EVs had to be nerdy, small, low-range cars — and instead offered a sleek and stylish design, as well as a modern interior. But over the years, a ton of competition has popped up, and these days, the Model S has to go up against some seriously great cars. 

Like, for example, the BMW i4.

Read more
Tesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model Y: Bigger or cheaper?
A Tesla 3 sits parked beside an urban waterfront.

Tesla has a bit of a head start on the competition. Say what you will about panel gaps and its CEO, there's no denying that Tesla made the electric car cool -- and all in the pursuit of making them affordable enough to mass produce. And, while its lowest-priced cars aren't cheap, Tesla largely achieved that goal. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are its most affordable cars right now, and they offer that unmistakable Tesla design, with good battery and charging tech, plus a focus on a high-tech infotainment system.

But which of the two cars is actually better? Or, if neither is better, which is right for your needs? We put the two head-to-head.
Design
Tesla uses a relatively uniform design language across its lineup, and the result is that the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y look very similar. In fact, the Model Y looks exactly like what it is: a larger version of the Model 3.

Read more
Volkswagen ID.4 vs Tesla Model Y
volkswagen id4 vs tesla model y 2021 id 4 blue charging

The electric car world is seriously heating up, with a number of high-end electric crossovers now available, albeit still at a higher price than comparable gas-powered cars. The Tesla Model Y is one of the first of these, offering the Tesla design, a high-tech software experience, and more. But another one of the older of these models is the Volkswagen ID.4, which was first released in 2021 and also offers among the better electric car experiences out there.

Can the ID.4 compete with one of the best-selling electric cars out there? We put the two head-to-head to find out.
Design
The first thing to compare between these two cars is design, and they take a slightly different approach.

Read more