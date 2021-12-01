Elon Musk touts Tesla’s new Cyberwhistle with dig at Apple

Whether it’s an excuse for a spot of word play, a daring call for disgruntled workers to tell all, or a way to highlight the release of a new vehicle isn’t entirely clear. But one thing’s for sure: The Tesla Cyberwhistle is now a thing.

The limited edition, stainless steel whistle (below) showed up in Tesla’s online store on Tuesday.

Here’s the accompanying blurb for the $50 product: “Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.”

Tesla unveiled the futuristic-looking Cybertruck in 2019 but production delays mean it’s unlikely to hit the road until 2022 at the earliest.

Within hours of the Cyberwhistle going on sale, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a link to its store page, along with the message: “Blow the whistle on Tesla!”

In a subsequent tweet to his 65 million followers, he wrote: “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!” Musk was referencing Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth, released by the tech giant in October before quickly selling out.

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

It’s not clear why Musk targeted Apple in his tweet, though in the past the Tesla boss has made a few digs at the company.

In 2015, for example, he said that for Apple’s rumored electric-car project, the tech giant hires the people that Tesla has fired. “We always jokingly call Apple the ‘Tesla Graveyard.’ If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple,” Musk said, adding, “I’m not kidding.”

He also laid into the iPhone maker earlier this year when he called Apple’s fees for App Store purchases a “de facto global tax on the internet.”

In another apparent dig, Musk accused Apple CEO Tim Cook of refusing to meet him to discuss the possibility of selling Tesla to Apple when the carmaker was struggling a few years back.

As for quirky products, Elon Musk clearly enjoys dropping such items from time to time. Last year, for example, Tesla launched the “Teslaquila” beverage, while in 2018 Musk’s Boring Company left many folks slack-jawed when it started selling a flamethrower.

Editors' Recommendations