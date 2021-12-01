  1. Cars

Elon Musk touts Tesla’s new Cyberwhistle with dig at Apple

Trevor Mogg
By

Whether it’s an excuse for a spot of word play, a daring call for disgruntled workers to tell all, or a way to highlight the release of a new vehicle isn’t entirely clear. But one thing’s for sure: The Tesla Cyberwhistle is now a thing.

The limited edition, stainless steel whistle (below) showed up in Tesla’s online store on Tuesday.

Tesla's Cyberwhistle.
Tesla

Here’s the accompanying blurb for the $50 product: “Inspired by Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.”

Tesla unveiled the futuristic-looking Cybertruck in 2019 but production delays mean it’s unlikely to hit the road until 2022 at the earliest.

Within hours of the Cyberwhistle going on sale, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a link to its store page, along with the message: “Blow the whistle on Tesla!”

In a subsequent tweet to his 65 million followers, he wrote: “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!” Musk was referencing Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth, released by the tech giant in October before quickly selling out.

It’s not clear why Musk targeted Apple in his tweet, though in the past the Tesla boss has made a few digs at the company.

In 2015, for example, he said that for Apple’s rumored electric-car project, the tech giant hires the people that Tesla has fired. “We always jokingly call Apple the ‘Tesla Graveyard.’ If you don’t make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple,” Musk said, adding, “I’m not kidding.”

He also laid into the iPhone maker earlier this year when he called Apple’s fees for App Store purchases a “de facto global tax on the internet.”

In another apparent dig, Musk accused Apple CEO Tim Cook of refusing to meet him to discuss the possibility of selling Tesla to Apple when the carmaker was struggling a few years back.

As for quirky products, Elon Musk clearly enjoys dropping such items from time to time. Last year, for example, Tesla launched the “Teslaquila” beverage, while in 2018 Musk’s Boring Company left many folks slack-jawed when it started selling a flamethrower.

Editors' Recommendations

This tech gear flew off the shelves on Cyber Monday

Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.

Best Verizon new customer deals for December 2021

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

The best Razer deals for December 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best Staples deals and sales for December 2021

Staples Store

Best laser printer deals for December 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2021

Fios TV Package

Best Dell XPS deals for December 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best Alienware deals for December 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

Best 3D printer deals for December 2021

best 3d printer deals featured image

Best Adobe Photoshop deals for December 2021

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

Best wireless keyboard deals for December 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best Asus laptop deals for December 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Best Mac Mini deals for December 2021

Apple Mac Mini 2018