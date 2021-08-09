Tesla’s all-electric Cybertruck — yes, the one with the unspeakably wacky design — has suffered a production delay that means it won’t start shipping until 2022.

The original plan had been for large-scale production to begin by the end of this year, but a recent change to the Cybertruck’s listing on Tesla’s website, spotted by Electrek, reveals a new launch schedule.

On the Cybertruck’s pre-order page, a new note says, “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.”

The company led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is yet to make any kind of public announcement about the delay, but it may not come as a big surprise to those closely following developments linked to the all-electric pickup.

During an earnings call at the start of the year, for example, Musk said there would be “a few deliveries” of Tesla’s new vehicle toward the end of 2021, before adding that volume production would likely begin in 2022. But it’s only in the last few days that anything has appeared on the company’s website to confirm the new schedule.

The reason for the delay isn’t clear at this stage, though as it’s a brand new vehicle, it’s feasible that design work is still going on. Production could also be impacted to some extent by the global chip shortage, or perhaps the company is behind schedule with the construction of the Texas production plant that will build the Cybertruck — though a recent tweet from Tesla suggested the site is moving toward completion.

Giga Texas: 6 months ago vs this week pic.twitter.com/CAgmIJ3wKQ — Tesla (@Tesla) July 29, 2021

Estimates put the total number of Cybertruck reservations — for which each customer dropped a $100 deposit — at more than a million, suggesting Tesla will have its work cut out to meet demand when the production line finally cranks up.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, with its unique and futuristic design dividing opinion. The electric pickup will be available in three versions costing between $39,900 and $69,900, depending on features such as the number of electric motors, towing capacity, and range.

Musk surprised some folks last month when he said the Cybertruck could end up as a failure. “To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else,” the CEO said in a tweet.

He added that while “other trucks look like copies of the same thing … Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.” Still, he is of course 100% behind the design, saying, “I love it so much even if others don’t.”

Editors' Recommendations