Tesla fans want a Cybertruck Lego set, and it might actually happen

Last week, Lego poked fun at Elon Musk’s new Tesla Cybertruck by posting its version of the electric pickup truck, one Lego fan is hoping to make a Lego Cybertruck set a reality.

User BrickinNick posted a rendering of a Tesla Cybertruck Lego set on Lego Ideas — essentially a Lego GoFundMe page where people share creations and product ideas that have the potential to become an actual Lego product or set. BrickinNick’s version of Tesla’s first electric pickup truck looks exceptionally similar to the original version, complete with a front trunk and tailgate opening and closing function.

BrickinNick said the set could also be expanded to feature the Tesla ATV, which is meant to go into the bed of the Cybertruck, as well as integrating motorization into the Lego set so it could become an electric vehicle just like Tesla’s actual model.

“As of yet, EVs have only been marginally represented in the Lego set catalog,” BrickinNick’s description of the Lego set reads. “The striking yet fun design of this Lego Cybertruck would be an amazing way to get kids and adults alike excited about EVs and all the good they can do for our environment.”

So far, the idea is backed by more than 1,300 avid supporters, but it would still need a total of 10,000 supporters to capture the attention of Lego to make the Cybertruck set something you can actually buy in stores.

The idea for a Lego Cybertruck first appeared last week when Lego Australia posted a Lego version of the truck on its Facebook page, which consisted of one single Lego brick with four wheels attached to it. Of course, BrickinNick’s version is much more detailed and looks like the futuristic vehicle.

Tesla debuted the $40,000 electric pickup truck on November 21. While not everyone has responded positively to the truck’s futuristic-looking style, its specs are definitely impressive. The truck has seating for up to six, an onboard air compressor, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, a range between 250 to 500 miles depending on the model, and semi-autonomous technology.

Will there be a Lego Cybertruck?

Digital Trends reached out to Lego and to Tesla to comment on the proposed Lego set idea, and we’ll update this story if we hear back. As of yet, this is only an idea and not a concrete reality, so you may not want to get your hopes up just yet if you were hoping to snag a set for yourself or the kids this holiday season. At just 1,300 supporters, this idea still has a way to go if it’s going to be taken seriously by both Tesla and Lego.

