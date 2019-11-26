If Tesla’s $40,000 Cybertruck is a bit out of your budget, Lego has re-created the electric pickup truck in a much simpler and cheaper brick version.

Lego Australia’s Facebook page posted its own version of the much-anticipated pickup truck that debuted last week in Los Angeles. Their version is one lego brick with four wheels attached to it, with the caption “The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof.”

Lego’s take on Tesla’s truck might have been based on the (many jokes) made on Twitter that compared the truck to a Lego since CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck.

The new Tesla truck model looks like a Lego truck I made 12 years ago — mt (@montana_jardine) November 24, 2019

Tesla’s cybertruck kinda looks how stepping on a LEGO feels — Kirsten Stallings (@k_stallings) November 25, 2019

Tesla thinks they're innovative?

Puh, Lego beat them by almost 30 years ???? https://t.co/v0f4eRX0ET — ParkiBricks (@ParkiBricks) November 24, 2019

Lego’s post appears to poke fun at the truck’s futuristic styling that many people have been criticizing, as well as its “shatterproof” extra-strong glass, which broke during Thursday’s demonstration.

While not everyone has responded positively to the truck’s futuristic style, but overall, its specs are definitely impressive. The truck has seating for up to six, an onboard air compressor, a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, a range between 250 to 500 miles depending on the model, and semi-autonomous technology.

Tesla also claims the truck to be bulletproof (both in the body and the glass) and comes with adjustable ride height.

The Cybertruck will be Tesla’s first entry into the pickup truck segment. It only makes sense Tesla is launching a pickup truck model, seeing as how the bestselling vehicle in America is the Ford F-150.

Musk even showed how much more power the Cybertruck has compared to the Ford F-150 with a tug-of-war between the two vehicles during a Cybertruck event on Friday, November 22. In the video Musk tweeted, the Cybertruck was the clear winner as its seen dragging the F-150 uphill along the asphalt.

So while the Lego Cybertruck might look like the actual thing in its boxiness appearance, the real truck can do more than just look like a toy.

Digital Trends reached out to Tesla for comment on Lego’s version of the Cybertruck, and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

