Digital Trends
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

Ronan Glon
By
BMW iNext teaser

BMW is in the process of developing its most high-tech model to date. Called iNext internally, this rolling showcase of automotive technology will be electric, it will drive itself in certain conditions, and it will pack state-of-the-art connectivity features. We haven’t seen it yet, it’s not scheduled to arrive in showrooms until early in the next decade, but BMW is gradually releasing morsels of information to whet our appetite.

The iNext — which could wear the name i5 when it reaches showrooms — will come with the next generation of BMW’s infotainment technology. The software will be displayed on a wide, curved touchscreen that encompasses both the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The display will be oriented toward the driver, but the front passenger will still be able to interact with it. BMW explained this layout creates a visual link between the iNext and its classic models, which have historically featured driver-focused center consoles while making the interior more ergonomic.

While BMW released a photo of the screen, it reveals almost nothing about the car it’s in. However, images of a pre-production model undergoing cold-weather testing somewhere frozen and well north of the Arctic Circle reveal it will arrive as an SUV about as big as the X5. The controversially styled iNext concept gave us an approximate preview of the model, though stylists will tone down the design as it transitions into a production model.

1 of 4
BMW iNext prototype
BMW iNext prototype
BMW iNext prototype
BMW iNext prototype

BMW previously confirmed the model will be entirely electric, though it hasn’t published technical specifications, and it announced Level 3 autonomous technology will be able to handle driving when the right conditions are met. What remains to be seen is how BMW will offset the weight of the electric powertrain. The current members of BMW’s i sub-brand (the i3 city car and the spaceship-like i8) rely on carbon fiber to keep weight in check; the iNext could, too, or it could ditch composite materials in favor of lightweight metals for cost reasons.

The iNext — which BMW proudly calls its technology flagship — will enter production in 2021. The Munich-based company will release additional information about it over the coming months, and British magazine Autocar learned it’s tentatively scheduled to make its public debut during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. If that’s accurate, we expect it will reach showrooms in time for the 2022 model year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Cruise
Cars

Watch Cruise Automation’s driverless car perform one of the trickiest maneuvers

Unprotected left turns in urban environments are one of the trickiest maneuvers a driver has to perform — and the same goes for self-driving cars. Autonomous-vehicle company Cruise Automation appears close to nailing it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
lyft app
Mobile

Lyft’s wallet-friendly Shared Saver option arrives in six more U.S. cities

Lyft is expanding its wallet-friendly Shared Saver option to Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle after launching it earlier this year in Denver, New York City, and San Jose.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nissan Leaf
Cars

Leaf electric-car batteries can outlast vehicles by up to 12 years, Nissan claims

Nissan Leaf batteries have roughly twice the lifes pan of the cars they're installed in, according to an executive from the automaker. Nissan is investigating alternative uses for those batteries.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW Mobility scooters
Cars

You can operate this BMW on a busy sidewalk without getting arrested

Forget driving: BMW released the ultimate riding machine. The German company teamed up with Switzerland's Micro to design a trio of scooters designed for last-mile mobility in crowded city centers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla owners complain of overcrowded supercharger stations elon musk will take action against inconsiderate users mem 2
Cars

Tesla to cap charging at busy Supercharging stations at 80%

Tesla will be updating some of its supercharger stations to impose limits on how much a car can be charged in a single period. The new limits will allow users to only charge up to 80% at busy stations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
adiabatic engines from the 1950s could have saved planet getty 1
Cars

1950s engine tech was as efficient as today’s. So why didn’t we use it?

Adiabatic engines take a counterintuitive approach to engine design and produce better mpg with more horsepower. This technology was invented back in the 1950’s and tested by the Army, so why aren’t we using it now?
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
chinas new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph china unveils 600 kph prototype in qingdao
Cars

China’s new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph

China has unveiled a prototype maglev train capable of speeds of up to 372 mph (600 mph). After extensive testing, the high-speed passenger train should go into commercial production in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler rattles the car industry by proposing a merger with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner may finally be over. The company sent Paris-based Renault a merger proposal that outlines how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof to save money.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Simon Pagenaud wins 2019 Indy 500
Cars

How Verizon and Team Penske used 5G to help win the Indy 500

Team Penske, the most successful race team in Indy 500 history, used Verizon 5G in its bid to win the 2019 Indy 500. Modern race cars generate tons of data, and a 5G connection lets teams harvest that data faster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
porsch augmented reality app porsche 911 carerra
Cars

Porsche’s Augmented Reality app lets you see your dream car in the real world

If you can dream it, you can see it -- and even put it in your driveway. The new Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App (PARVA) is available now for iOS and Android augmented reality-enabled mobile devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button crosswalk
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk
Cars

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

Tesla changed the world when it introduced the Roadster. Without it, the EVs from every major company would not be on sale today. It has also run out of hope of ever surviving.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
Ferrari 488 GTB Hands On
Cars

Ferrari teases new hybrid supercar ahead of May 29 reveal

Ferrari will launch its latest supercar May 29. The car will feature a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce over 900 horsepower, and may get all-wheel drive as well. Ferrari needs to make more hybrids to meet stricter emissions…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein