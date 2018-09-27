Digital Trends
Cars

2019 BMW i3 electric car gets a bigger battery pack, range boost

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3
2019 BMW i3

If you want a car that’s different, look no further than the BMW i3. Five years after its debut, the pint-sized electric car is like nothing else on the road. But the i3 has always suffered from a relatively short range, especially compared to newcomers like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3. But BMW is working to address that.

The 2019 BMW i3 gets a range bump thanks to a larger, 42-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Official EPA figures are not available yet, but BMW expects the 2019 i3 to get 153 miles of range. That’s up from the 114 miles of versions equipped with the 33-kWh battery pack introduced for the 2017 model year, and the 81 miles of the original 2014-model-year i3, which had a 22-kWh pack. But it still may not be enough at a time when some competitors are offering more than 200 miles of range.

The electric motor driving the rear wheels is unchanged. It produces 170 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque in the standard i3, and 181 hp and 199 lb-ft in the sportier i3S model. BMW quotes 0 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 93 mph for the i3, and 6.8 seconds and 99 mph for the i3S. The automaker claims the i3S will get the same 153 miles of range as the standard i3, but the EPA will have to confirm that. The current i3S comes with a 7.0-mile range penalty, according to the agency.

BMW will also continue to offer a range-extended (REx) version of the i3. It adds a small gasoline engine that acts as a generator to charge the battery pack when needed. BMW said there would be some improvement in range over the 2018 i3 REx, but did not offer a specific number. The 2018 model is rated at 180 miles of range by the EPA.

Other updates include a wireless phone-charging tray and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, which can support up to 10 devices. Buyers get three months or three gigabytes of data for free. The i3 can also be equipped with an array of driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and parking assistance, which can automatically steer the car into a parking spot at the press of a button, according to BMW.

Styling is unchanged, which isn’t surprising considering the i3 got a minor facelift for the 2018 model year. The body shell is made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) to save weight. Using CFRP instead of conventional carbon fiber helps save costs, an important consideration when the car in question is a small commuter vehicle rather than an exotic supercar.

Production of the 2019 BMW i3 begins in November 2018. Pricing will be announced closer to that time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars
ford panasonic v2x car communication c feat
Cars

Cars that talk to each other are coming soon, and could save thousands of lives

Today’s cars can connect to the internet, but still can’t communicate with the environment around them. V2X technology is about to change, paving the way for safer streets, less traffic, and cities where transportation operates more…
Posted By Nick Mokey
Hennessey Goliath 6x6
Cars

Live your childhood monster truck fantasies in this six-wheeled Silverado

Hennessey has built a six-wheeled version of the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Called Goliath 6x6, it boasts eight additional inches of ground clearance and a 705-horsepower V8 engine. Production is limited to 24 trucks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Cars

2019 Chevrolet Blazer strays far from its rugged roots

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer revives a classic SUV name in a very different form. The new Blazer eschews off-road capability for car-like road manners and styling. Will SUV shoppers approve of the Blazer's transformation?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

Like a breathalyzer for exhaustion, new blood test can tell how tired you are

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
att launches harman spark watchit
Cars

AT&T uses Harman Spark to transform older rides into connected cars

AT&T and Harman are launching Spark, a car plug-in compatible with most 1996 and newer vehicles that pairs with a smartphone app for features such as a Wi-Fi hot spot, roadside assistance, vehicle tracking, geofencing, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifts the Nürburgring screenshot
Cars

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany’s Nürburgring

After drifting Germany's treacherous Nürburgring racetrack in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Vaughn Gittin Jr. returned with a proper drift car. Watch him wreak havoc in a 900-horsepower Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive
Product Review

Lamborghini’s V12 flagship brings the shock and awe for SVJ duty

High-tech active aerodynamics, trick steering, and good old-fashioned horsepower help to make this Aventador the most track-capable production Lamborghini ever.
Posted By Bradley Iger
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Local Motors Olli
Cars

LM Industries asks cities to find uses for its autonomous vehicles

LM Industries is launching a "fleet challenge" in Sacramento and Phoenix asking interested parties to propose uses for its Olli low-speed autonomous electric vehicles. Winners get a handful for vehicles to carry out their plans with.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
secret service cadillac beast presidential limo
Cars

GM and U.S. Secret Service unveil new Cadillac Beast presidential limo

The U.S. Secret Service posted a photo of two new armored limos joining the presidential fleet. The Beast is a custom 2018 Cadillac that transverses the globe by airplane, accompanied by a second limo and a mobile communications office.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
urmo hoverboard folds flat in seconds outdoor 0022
Emerging Tech

The innovative Urmo hoverboard folds flat in just 2 seconds

The Urmo self-balancing electric scooter can deliver a top speed of 9 miles per hour, with a range of 12 miles. Decide to stow it, however, and it can fold flat it just a few short seconds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bmw teases next generation 3 series sedan before paris 2019 teaser
Cars

Here’s a teaser of BMW’s next-generation 3-Series sedan before its Paris debut

BMW’s iconic 3 Series sedan is nearing the end of its average generational lifespan, having reached the age of seven. The crew at BMW just released some teasers to give us a little taste of the next-gen model before its reveal in Paris.
Posted By Chris Chin
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud; Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with, "Funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown