Here it is in all its glory — Volvo’s first fully electric vehicle. The 2020 Volvo XC40 Recharge charts a new path for the Swedish carmaker, while still retaining and expanding its famous focus on safety. Add in a dash of Scandinavian design and we have a winner on our hands.

Based on the conventional XC40, the EV version swaps out the four-cylinder engine for a battery pack and two electric motors (one front and one rear) setup boasting 408hp and 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. The 78kwh battery can be quick-charged to 80% in just 40 minutes. Once fully charged, the XC40 Recharge is good for 248 miles of range. During the reveal, Volvo announced that customers will receive an entire year of free charging.

The new EV also streamlines the body and the interior of the standard XC40, while including a new 30-liter trunk where the engine used to be. Showcased in two-tone paint with a black roof and lower body sandwiching the pearl white bodyline. It is a nice blend of new- and old-school design.

The interior comes with plenty of cubby holes, recycled carpet, and a fully native Android OS infotainment system. This means the system will come pre-loaded with Google Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store to download more automotive-themed apps all without your phone. And don’t worry, if you’re an iPhone user you can still plug in your phone to enjoy CarPlay. As is Volvo’s style, the interior is a palace of tasteful and modern design.

The electric XC40 is the first Volvo that will receive software and operating system updates over the air. “We are finally giving you the same experience in your car that you’re used to on your phone, but adapted for safe interaction while driving,” Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars, said in a statement. “And by introducing over-the-air updates for everything from maintenance to completely new features, the car can stay as fresh as your other digital products, always with the latest and greatest features.”

The XC40 also touts the next generation of safety sensors, with its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform. This safety system consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. This system can easily be developed further for the future introduction of autonomous driving capability. But no love there quite yet.

Volvo has been making cars for 90 years, and the XC40 Recharge plots their course for the next 90.

