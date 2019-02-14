Digital Trends
Audi’s Geneva-bound Q4 E-Tron concept will give us a glimpse of the future

Ronan Glon
Audi Q4 e-tron concept
Audi Q4 e-tron concept
Audi Q4 e-tron concept

When we drove the Audi E-Tron in 2018, representatives from the company revealed its product plan calls for the launch of no less than 12 fully electric cars by 2025. The German company released a trio of teaser sketches to shed insight into one of the EVs it’s working on. Called Q4 E-Tron, the concept car will make its global debut during the 2019 Geneva Auto Show.

Up front, the Q4’s front end adopts the design language that will characterize all of Audi’s upcoming electric models. An octagonal grille dominates the front fascia, and the frame that surrounds it underlines a pair of thin, swept-back LED headlights. We’re surprised by the SUV’s flanks, which seemingly break away from the angular shapes that characterize Audi styling and go in a softer, more rounded direction.

Designers gave the Q4 a driver-oriented interior brimming with tech. The driver faces a digital instrument cluster that can be configured using buttons on the steering wheel. It shows key information about the car, like how much range is left in the battery pack. If recent Audi models are any indication, it can also display navigation directions, among other features. The second screen located on the center console lets the front passengers access the infotainment system, which looks like an evolution of the MMI Touch Response software we’ve praised in the past.

While the E-Tron name confirms the model is electric, Audi is not ready to reveal precisely what the sheet metal hides. It could borrow components from the company’s other electric cars, like the aforementioned E-Tron and the production-bound E-Tron GT concept introduced in 2018, or it could usher in new technology. Either way, we expect a generous driving range, awesome performance, and futuristic semi-autonomous driving technology.

Audi revealed the Q4 E-Tron concept will reach production in late 2020 or early 2021. We know the firm is preparing to release a stylish SUV positioned between the Q3 and the Q5, and unverified reports claim it will wear the Q4 nameplate. Will the concept give us an early look at the model, or will it preview something else entirely? We’ll know more when the 2019 Geneva Auto Show opens its doors to the press on March 5.

