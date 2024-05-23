 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

The Kia EV3 could be the cheap electric SUV we’ve been waiting for

By
White Kia EV3
Kia

The Kia EV9 was already one of the cheapest ways to get an electric SUV, but now the company is taking things to the next level. After teasing the Kia EV3 last year, the car is now official.

The EV3 is built to be a slightly smaller, cheaper version of the EV9 — following the path of the Rivian R2, which arrived after the Rivian R1S. It’s certainly not as technologically advanced as the EV9, but it still looks unmistakably like a modern Kia, and is clearly a sibling of the larger SUV. On the outside, the vehicle has the same split taillights and very similar Tiger Face front. But it is quite a bit smaller. The vehicle will be available in nine finishes — however only “Aventurine Green” and “Terracotta” are being announced right now.

Back of a white Kia EV3
Kia

The interior is very similar to tghat of the EV9 too. Unlike the three-row EV9, the EV3 has two rows of seating, so you’ll only be able to fit up to five people in it. That, of course, will be perfectly fine for many buyers who don’t have large families or border on needing a minivan-sized vehicle. The interior is designed to be open-feeling, with a large sunroof, and the door and dashboard are covered with a recycled fabric. Upfront, the EV3 has a similar dual display layout to Kia’s other EVs, with an infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster. Kia hasn’t confirmed CarPlay or Android Auto, but given its track-record of including the tech, we’re expecting to see it on the EV3.

Recommended Videos

So what about the actual EV parts of the EV3? According to Kia, the EV3 will be built on the E-GMP platform that has underpinned the EV6 and EV9. There will be two battery sizes at launch — a standard range battery that sits in at 58.3 kilowatt-hours and a long range battery that comes in at 81.4kWh. Kia says that the long range battery will deliver up to 600 kilometers of range, as estimated by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). That equates to 373 miles, which is excellent. However, keep in mind that the WLTP is generally a little more generous with range estimates than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S., and it’s likely it’ll have an estimated range closer to 300 miles.

Related

The fastest version of the Kia EV3 (called the Kia EV3 GT-Line) will accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 7.5 seconds. So, while it’s decidedly less powerful than the EV9, it’s certainly not slow.

Infotainment system of the Kia EV3
Kia

There are still some things we don’t know about the vehicle, like its price. We also don’t know when it will be available in the U.S. — Kia says that it’ll first launch in Korea in July, followed by a European launch in the second half of the year. After that, Kia says it will expand to other markets, so we may not see it in the U.S. until 2025. When we do finally get the vehicle here, however, it could end up being the budget electric SUV to beat.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Sporty Polestar 3 SUV is an EV guiding star
Front three quarter view of the Polestar 3.

For Volvo’s EV-focused Polestar spinoff brand, the third time really is the charm.
The brand’s first model, the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe, was built in low volumes and still had a combustion engine. The current Polestar 2 is a derivative of the Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. With the Polestar 3, the brand is really finding its footing.
Scheduled to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Polestar 3 is the brand’s first SUV, and while it still shares much hardware and software with parent Volvo, it’s next-generation tech that’s blended with a unique design aesthetic and a greater emphasis on performance.

Design
Where the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 recycled styling from old Volvo concept cars, the five-seat Polestar 3 debuts a new brand-specific design language. The scrunched-up “face” and minimal air-intake opening advertise the 3’s electric powertrain, while the pinched rear side glass gives it a more streamlined appearance than other SUVs — particularly those of parent Volvo. The headlights look like an enlarged version of the “Thor’s Hammer” LED elements from current Volvos, however.
While not officially confirmed, the Polestar 3 is expected to be twinned with the Volvo EX90, the parent brand’s upcoming all-electric flagship SUV. Both are expected to use Volvo’s SPA2 platform, a successor to the SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) platform underpinning most current Volvo models.
Because eliminating tailpipe emissions doesn’t totally erase a vehicle’s environmental impact, Polestar also emphasized sustainable materials, such as wool upholstery that, the automaker claims, can be certified as sustainably produced. Polestar also plans to conduct a lifecycle assessment of the 3’s environmental impact when production starts, and follow up with additional assessments through the production run to look for ways of reducing its carbon footprint.

Read more
Next-generation Kia Soul EV’s U.S. launch pushed back until 2021
kia soul ev us launch delayed until 2021

The next-generation Kia Soul EV electric car won't go on sale in the United States for the 2020 model year, as originally stated by Kia. The U.S. launch has been pushed back until the 2021 calendar year at the earliest, according to Green Car Reports, which cites a Kia spokesperson.

When the third-generation Kia Soul was unveiled in November 2018 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, both gasoline and all-electric versions were shown. But while the gasoline Soul is now on sale in the U.S., the Soul EV has been held up. The car, which is already on sale in Europe, was originally expected to hit U.S. showrooms in the spring of 2019. U.S. buyers will now have to wait roughly two years, although even the 2021 target date is subject to change, according to Green Car Reports. Limited production capacity is causing the delay.

Read more
Watch this famous musician fly in a car with wings
watch this famous musician fly in a car with wings aircar

Jean-Michel Jarre is world’s first passenger to take off in KleinVision’s flying AirCar

The legendary French synth musician Jean-Michel Jarre has become the first passenger to take to the skies in Klein Vision’s incredible flying car.

Read more