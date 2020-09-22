  1. Cars

Tesla unveils $140,000 Plaid Model S that can go from 0 to 60 in under 2 seconds

By

Tesla announced a new Model S Plaid car Tuesday that can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds and has a range of more than 520 miles.

The vehicle — which is listed for $140,000 on Tesla’s website — is available to order now and will be shipped by the end of 2021.

According to a brief teaser video shown during Tesla’s Battery Day event, the new model features some eye-popping specs for a production car. In addition to the speedy 0-60 time, the Model S Plaid has a top speed of 200 mph and over 1,100 horsepower.

The car can also finish a quarter-mile drag in under 9 seconds, the company said.

CEO Elon Musk said the car posted a time of 1:30.3 at the famed Laguna Seca track, and hinted that a few more seconds could be shaved off the time.

“We’re confident the Model S Plaid will achieve the best track time of any production vehicle ever, of any kind, two-door or otherwise,” Musk said.

