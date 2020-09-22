  1. Cars

Tesla will make a $25,000 electric car within 3 years, Musk says

By

Tesla will sell an affordable electric car for $25,000 within the next three years, CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday.

The new vehicle model has no name yet.

Musk said an electric passenger vehicle with a more affordable price that could compete with fossil-fuel-powered cars has long been a goal.

“This has always been our dream from the beginning of the company,” Musk said.

Musk said the cheaper vehicle will be able to be produced thanks to innovations from Tesla’s new battery, which would increase vehicle range by up to 54% and decrease production costs by over half.

During its Battery Day event Tuesday, Tesla executives said a lower price — which would increase demand — would help the company scale up its production.

“For a lot of people, they want to buy a Tesla [but] they simply don’t have enough money,” Musk said. “If somebody does not have enough money, they can’t buy it.”

Musk said it’s “absolutely critical” that Tesla produces and sells cars that customers can “actually afford.”

Editors' Recommendations

Tesla announces $140,000 Plaid Model S with 0-60 in under 2 seconds

tesla plaid model s announced cost

Elon Musk says ‘profound’ Autopilot update will roll out to Teslas soon

Tesla Model 3

Tesla unveils ‘truly revolutionary’ new battery

elon musk stylized image

Tesla Battery Day is finally happening. Here’s how to watch

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

The best aftermarket car speakers for 2020

best car speakers rsz img 9245

The best sedans for 2020

2018 Honda Accord

The best station wagons for 2020

The best diesel cars for 2020

The best iPhone car chargers for 2020

The best sports cars for 2020

The best backup cameras for 2020

Yada Backup Camera

Honda HR-V vs. Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

The best dash cams for 2020

best dash cams

How long do car batteries last?

The best used car websites for 2020