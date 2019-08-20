Cars

Microeconomics and a little magic help bring the 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant to U.S.

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 12
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 2
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 3
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 4
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 5
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 10
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 15
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 11
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 12
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 13
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 14
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 16
2020 audi rs 6 coming to the united states with 600 horsepower avant 17

The Audi RS 6 Avant has reached a level of stardom few cars will ever enjoy. It became a global icon, one revered by enthusiasts all over the world, without being sold globally. That’s about to change. Audi unveiled the fourth-generation RS 6 Avant online, and confirmed plans to finally release the model in the United States. America’s scorching-hot sports car market — and possibly a little bit of magic — helped clear the wagon for its trip across the pond.

The 2020 RS 6 Avant proves station wagons aren’t the automotive equivalent of the belt-mounted PalmPilot, and it starts to argue its point the minute you lay eyes on it. It’s based on the A6 Avant, a long-roof version of the A6 not sold in the United States, but it’s lower, wider, and it wears a meaner design. Audi nearly chiseled out the front bumper, installed headlights from the A7, and got rid of the bright accents to tone down the bling factor. The front end is characterized by blacked-out trim pieces, a bigger grille, and massive vents that channel cooling air to the brakes. Each fender is 1.6 inches wider than stock to accommodate 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped by some of the fattest rubber we’ve ever seen on a station wagon.

Out back, the broad stance continues to set the RS 6 apart from the standard Avant, as it gains a wide air diffuser that looks like it’s trying to escape from the rear bumper. Twin oval exhaust pipes add a finishing touch to the look. The RS 6 hasn’t always looked this aggressive; it used to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Now, it’s … well, a wolf, proud and undisguised. Digital Trends learned Audi chose to take the design in a more muscular direction because customers requested it.

“Customers who buy the S cars tell us they want a sportier design, so we delivered with the current generation. That meant we had to make the RS models even more extreme,” Tobias Höss, the RS 6’s exterior designer, told Digital Trends. He added that the A6 Avant and the RS 6 Avant share only three parts: Tthe front doors, the roof, and the hatch.

The 2020 RS 6 Avant proves station wagons aren’t the automotive equivalent of the belt-mounted PalmPilot.

The power dome on the hood hides a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine tuned to serve 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The RS 6 defies the grocery-getter label by hitting 62 mph from a stop in 3.6 seconds, and getting to 124 mph in 12 seconds. Remember, it was designed to tame the unrestricted sections of Germany’s freeway system. The eight-cylinder’s power flows through an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s time-tested Quattro all-wheel drive system before turning the wheels. The rear axle gets 60 percent of the engine’s torque in normal driving conditions, with the rest sent to the front axle, but it can receive up to 85 percent if needed (if the front axle loses grip, for example).

While 600 horsepower and eight cylinders sounds like the recipe for a world-class gas guzzler, the RS 6 knows to keep its fuel consumption in check. While official numbers won’t be published until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tests the car, it’s fitted with 48-volt mild hybrid technology which recovers kinetic energy when the driver releases the accelerator pedal to coast. Cylinder-on-demand technology turns the V8 into a V4 by shutting off four cylinders under partial load.

Audi performed several chassis modifications to let drivers make the most of the V8’s output. The RS 6 comes standard with an adaptive air suspension, meatier brakes on both axles, and a variable-ratio steering system. The list of options includes a steel suspension called Dynamic Ride Control, ceramic brakes, and four-wheel steering. Over 30 driver-assist technologies are also available, including adaptive cruise control, lane change warning, curb warning, and a 360-degree camera.

Inside, the RS 6 enjoys the same level of technology found in recent additions to the Audi range, like the A6 and the Q8. It’s fitted with the dual-screen MMI Touch Response infotainment software that Digital Trends praised as one of the best systems on the market, and it comes standard with a digital, driver-configurable instrument cluster called Virtual Cockpit. These features underline the RS 6’s usability. Sure, it’s a sports car, but it’s also a family car. It can comfortably carry five people and 20 cubic feet of cargo, or 59.3 cubes with the rear bench folded flat.

We’re still not sure whether black magic or microeconomics brought the RS 6 Avant to the United States. We’re tempted to say the summoning circle Audi posted in March on its official Twitter account finally bore fruit, but we learned from Filip Brabec, Audi’s vice president of product management, that several key factors came together to make selling the wagon in America possible. Audi Sport is slowly gaining more independence from Audi, and the sub-brand has done exceptionally well in the U.S. market over the past few years — our appetite for performance cars is apparently insatiable. Also, the fourth-generation model’s louder, bolder design makes it better suited to American tastes than earlier variants of the nameplate.

We’ll let you decide whether the decision to bring the RS 6 Avant to America should be studied at Hogwarts, or at Harvard Business School. Regardless, Audi confirmed the super wagon will reach showrooms during the 2020 model year. Pricing hasn’t been released yet, but expect it to start somewhere north of $100,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone car mounts to keep your smartphone in sight and stable
Up Next

AirPods vs. Beats Powerbeats Pro: An Apple earbuds showdown
awesome tech you cant buy yet drl racer4 street feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Racing drones and robotic ping pong trainers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Enjoy your favorite content in style with the best 4K TVs of 2019

If it's time to upgrade your old 1080p to a new 4K model but you don't know what to look for, fear not, as we're here with a list of the best 4K Ultra HD TVs to help make your buying process as easy as possible.
Posted By Josh Levenson
2020 subaru brz wrx and sti pricing ts
Cars

Limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI get minor tweaks

Subaru performance cars remain mostly unchanged for the 2020 model year. The big news is the return of the limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS sports car, with production capped at 300 units.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 dodge charger srt hellcat widebody daytona 50th anniversary edition
Cars

This 717-horsepower Dodge Charger is the ultimate family sedan

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets a 10-horsepower boost, but only for a limited-edition model. The special Charger commemorates the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona -- one of the wildest American muscle cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

Chevrolet’s 2020 Corvette gets supercar specs and tech without the price

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
beach to baja dune buggies make news from vw id concept mcqueens manx 10102
Cars

Beach to Baja: Dune buggies in the news, from VW ID concept to McQueen’s Manx

It was a big week for dune buggies. VW revealed an electric concept vehicle, the ID. BUGGY. Steve McQueen's Thomas Crown Affair buggy is headed to auction. Glickenhaus revealed the Baja Boot, a street-legal Baja-racing-capable dune buggy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Cars

Starman on Tesla Roadster makes first orbit around sun, braces for loneliness

Starman and his Tesla Roadster, sent by SpaceX to outer space last year, have completed their first orbit around the sun. The people on Earth may be able to catch a glimpse of the cherry-red electric vehicle on November 2020.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the ray paves way to future wattway road
Cars

France’s first-ever solar panel road appears to have some serious issues

France launched its first-ever solar road to much fanfare in 2016, partly in an effort to discover if the technology provided a viable route to greener highways. Recent reports, however, suggest it has some serious issues.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
most reliable cars 2019 Ford Fusion Energi
Cars

The most reliable cars of 2019

We all dread the thought of our car turning into a money pit, but choosing a dependable vehicle from the start can help us rack up countless care-free miles. Here, we've rounded up some of the most reliable cars available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
general motors and volkswagen ignore hybrids to focus on electric cars 2019 chevrlet volt
Cars

General Motors and Volkswagen are ignoring hybrids to go full electric

GM and VW are done spending money on hybrids, according to a new report. The two massive automakers will direct funds to electric cars instead. Both companies are confident that all-electric power is the future.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
Cars

Mercedes downsizes its plug-in hybrid tech with the new A250e sedan, hatchback

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is getting a plug-in hybrid variant. Dubbed the A250e, the compact plug-in is set to go on sale in Europe in both sedan and hatchback forms. Mercedes hasn't confirmed U.S. sales plans.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford looking to recruit gamers for its first ever esports racing team gets serious about gaming launches motor teams compete
Cars

Ford is looking to recruit gamers for its first-ever esports racing team

Ford is getting into esports in a big way with the launch of its own racing team, called Fordzilla. The automaker is planning to start recruiting for national teams at the Gamescom gaming event in Germany this week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
segway ninebots electric scooter drives to a charging station by itself ninebot
Cars

You could soon see electric scooters driving themselves to charging stations

It might not be too long before electric scooters used by companies like Bird and Lime begin driving themselves to charging stations rather than having to be collected by a team of people at the end of the day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best iphone car mounts
Mobile

The best iPhone car mounts to keep your smartphone in sight and stable

The best iPhone car mounts are designed to securely hold your device in place and keep it in view while on the road. Here are some of the mounts you should look into if you're in the market for a quality piece of equipment.
Posted By Simon Hill