Digital Trends
Cars

2020 Audi S6 and S7 aim to boost performance without sacrificing fuel economy

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)

Audi is adding sportier versions of the A6 and A7 to its lineup. The Audi S6 and S7 offer greater performance than the cars they’re based on, a feat Audi achieved without sacrificing fuel economy. A shared powertrain with some clever technology makes tit possible.

In the United States, the S6 and S7 will use a mild-hybrid powertrain built around a 2.9-liter V6 gasoline engine. The engine sports a conventional exhaust-driven turbocharger, as well as an electric compressor. The latter can spin up very quickly, eliminating the dreaded lag in throttle response associated with regular turbochargers. The result is 450 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, with no waiting. Power is channeled to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The S6 and S7 are also equipped with a 48-volt electrical system and a small lithium-ion battery pack, which is located underneath the trunk floor. The battery pack doesn’t provide enough electricity to drive a car on its own, but it allows for a very aggressive engine start-stop system that’s aimed at improving gas mileage. The system can even shut off the engine while the car is moving, allowing it to “coast’ for up to 40 seconds, according to Audi.

In other markets, the S6 and S7 will use a 3.0-liter diesel V6 in place of the gasoline engine. The diesel has the same combination of conventional turbocharger and electric compressor as its gasoline counterpart, but only makes 349 hp and 516 lb.-ft. of torque.

1 of 10
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 (European spec)

Audi also gave the S6 and S7 a sportier suspension setup, with a lower ride height compared to the A6 and A7, respectively. A torque-vectoring feature for the all-wheel drive system brakes the two inside wheels when the car is going around a corner, shunting power to the outside wheels to help guide the car through the turn. Audi has not published a U.S. options list, but it will offer a sport differential, four-wheel steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes in Germany.

Subtle exterior styling changes differentiate the S6 and S7 from the cars they’re based on. The performance models get restyled front ends, four round exhaust tips, 20-inch wheels, and other small details. On the inside, both cars get front sport seats, stainless steel pedal caps, and plenty of “S” logos. The Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster also gets S-specific graphics.

The Audi S6 and S7 will likely launch in the U.S. as 2020 models. Audi may reveal more details on the U.S. launch later this month at the 2019 New York Auto Show, where the automaker plans to unveil an updated version of the TT RS.

When they go on sale, the S6 and S7 will compete against mid-level performance models from the BMW M Performance and Mercedes-AMG 53 ranges (the Mercedes-AMGs also have mild-hybrid powertrains). But the S6 and S7 will eventually be supplanted by even sportier RS models.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Voitures Extravert is converting vintage Porsche 911s into all-electric cars
2019 mazda cx 3 grand touring awd review feat
Product Review

Mazda's sporty CX-3 is a riot to drive -- as long as you don't do it every day

With good looks and an athletic chassis, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is one of the better looking and handling crossovers. Mazda’s baby CUV struggles as a daily driver, lacking the interior space, usability, and comfortable ride of its…
Posted By Joel Patel
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will give the tech-savvy 2020 CLA more power at New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation CLA during CES 2019, and it will expand the lineup when it unveils a midrange model named CLA 35 at the upcoming 2019 New York Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
yaaha niken gt 3 wheeled motorcycle impressions 2019 yamaha feat
Cars

We rode Yamaha’s beefy 3-wheeled motorcycle, and now two wheels isn’t enough

Somehow, Yamaha managed to build a 3-wheeled motorcycle (not a tricycle!) that rides and leans just like a traditional 2-wheeler -- but with the added benefit of more traction. We took one for a spin, and now we’re not sure if we can ever…
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
2020 Hyundai Venue teaser
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will prove small and affordable doesn’t mean basic

Hyundai has announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the 2020 Venue. Positioned below the Kona as an entry-level model, the Venue will be the company's smallest and cheapest crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Highlander teaser
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a real work of art — literally, for now

Toyota will introduce the 2020 Highlander at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and it enlisted the help of artist Michael Murphy to promote the vehicle. He created an augmented reality sculpture of the model by hanging 200 hand-painted pieces in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler, but there’s an issue

The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis confirmed in an interview with Australian media. But the fit would be too tight to pass federal crash tests, he said.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

New Hyundai digital key app lets drivers replace car keys with a smartphone

Hyundai is launching a smartphone app that allows owners to unlock their car doors and start the engine. This digital key will be available this fall on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Roamer
Cars

This Tesla Model S was turned into a motor home and could break a world record

Author and traveler Travis Rabenberg is turning a Tesla Model S into an electric motor home. It has a top speed of 150 mph, which might earn him a Guinness record, and it can drive for up to 200 miles on a single charge.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450
Cars

Mercedes-Benz’s biggest SUV is getting a high-tech overhaul

The next Mercedes-Benz GLS will make its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Mercedes-Benz claims the big SUV will offer even more passenger space, as well as better gas mileage and more tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Acura IndyCar
Cars

Acura will take the green flag in IndyCar, but just for one race

Acura will slap its logo onto an IndyCar racer for the first time since 1994. An Acura-liveried car will race in the NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach. But the livery will be the only different thing about the car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru Outback teaser
Cars

Subaru teases a redesigned version of its popular Outback wagon for 2020

The 2020 Subaru Outback will be a redesigned version of one of Subaru's most popular models. The jacked-up station wagon debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and will likely share DNA with the 2020 Legacy sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Audi TT RS
Cars

2019 Audi TT RS gets subtle cosmetic surgery ahead of its trip to the Big Apple

The 2019 Audi TT RS gets a minor face-lift, but it keeps its signature turbocharged inline-five engine. The updated TT RS makes its United States debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
jd power voice assistants in cars study fordces v521941160
Cars

J.D. Power finds voice assistants are becoming important for new car buyers

A recent study conducted by J.D. Power found that car buyers—especially younger ones—are increasingly interested in having a familiar voice assistant available inside their new vehicle.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Voitures Extravert electric Porsche 911
Cars

Voitures Extravert is converting vintage Porsche 911s into all-electric cars

Voitures Extravert is a Dutch company that takes old Porsche 911 sports cars and updates them with electric powertrains. The company's founders see it as a way to preserve classic cars in an age of stricter emissions standards.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein