Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 models reportedly share specs, but with different displays

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will feature similar internal specifications, but the difference in their displays go beyond just their size.

The two models of the Galaxy Tab S7 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ accompanied by an X55 5g modem, with base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, SamMobile reported, citing the leak from WinFuture.de. The two tablets will also reportedly feature a 13MP main camera and a 5MP wide-angle camera at the back and an 8MP camera at the front.

The tablets are also said to feature wireless DeX technology, which will allow them to function as replacements for desktop computers. They will also have quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support paired with a low-latency S Pen.

The major difference between the two tablets will reportedly be their displays. The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with an 11-inch LCD screen, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will feature a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Both tablets, however, will have a 120Hz refresh rate, but the smaller variant will only have a 7,040 mAh battery while the bigger model will pack a 10,090 mAh to support the larger screen.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Samsung is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, which will be livestreamed through the official Samsung website.

In addition to the tablets, Samsung will reportedly reveal the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Watch 3 at the event. It is also possible that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be part of the event, rounding out five devices for the online-only affair.

