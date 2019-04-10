Digital Trends
Cars

2019 Audi TT RS gets subtle cosmetic surgery ahead of its trip to the Big Apple

Stephen Edelstein
By
2019 Audi TT RS

The Audi TT is often accused of emphasizing form over function, but the TT RS performance model is right at home on a twisty road. The hottest version of the TT (a car that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year) gets a handful of updates for the 2019 model year. The updated version makes its United States debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show later this month and should go on sale shortly after that.

The biggest change is a redesigned front fascia. Audi said the fascia was reshaped for a more aggressive look, but the differences are so subtle that you’ll have to park the 2019 TT RS next to a 2018 model to really notice the differences. Audi said designers made some other styling tweaks as well, including to the rear spoiler. LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights are standard, as are 19-inch wheels. OLED taillights and 20-inch wheels are optional extras.

The current-generation TT launched Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, which replaces traditional analog gauges with a reconfigurable digital display. The Virtual Cockpit has since spread to other Audi models, and other automakers have come up with their own digital instrument clusters. but the TT remains one of the best applications of the concept. The TT isn’t exactly a family car, so Audi felt safe eliminating the central touchscreen and making Virtual Cockpit the only in-car display. That allowed designers to give the dashboard a streamlined, uncluttered look.

That look doesn’t change in the 2019 TT RS, but Audi did add a standard wireless charging pad. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not standard equipment. A 680-watt Bang & Olufsen audio system is also available.

Audi did not mention any mechanical changes. The TT RS is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five engine. The unusual five-cylinder configuration (which is also used in Audi’s RS 3) references the engine that built Audi’s performance reputation in classic race cars like the Ur Quattro. That original engine was developed so engineers could increase displacement without the packaging difficulties of a longer inline-six, but it became a signature feature for Audi.

The modern inline-five makes 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, which will get the TT RS from ) to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, according to Audi. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is the only available gearbox, with standard all-wheel drive. Up to 100 percent of power can be sent to the rear wheels, according to Audi, in order to give the car a more lively feel.

The 2019 Audi TT RS goes on sale later this spring. Pricing starts at $67,895, which includes a mandatory $995 destination charge.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 mazda cx 3 grand touring awd review feat
Product Review

Mazda's sporty CX-3 is a riot to drive -- as long as you don't do it every day

With good looks and an athletic chassis, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is one of the better looking and handling crossovers. Mazda’s baby CUV struggles as a daily driver, lacking the interior space, usability, and comfortable ride of its…
Posted By Joel Patel
Fisker SUV
Cars

Fisker plans sub-$40,000 electric SUV with 300 miles of range for 2021

Fisker Inc. plans to launch an electric SUV with a base price of under $40,000, and a range of around 300 miles in 2021. The unnamed vehicle could compete with the Tesla Model Y, if it ever gets into production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best Android Auto apps Android Auto app
Mobile

The best Android Auto apps are a must-have for your next long drive

Whether you're looking to listen to an educational podcast or just a random radio station, there's an Android Auto-enabled app out there that will keep you entertained on long drives. Here are the best Android Auto apps for you.
Posted By Simon Hill
2019 Jeep Moab Safari concepts
Cars

Jeep will let six mud-flinging concept trucks loose on the trails of Moab, Utah

Jeep has revealed six one-of-a-kind concept trucks based on the new Gladiator pickup. Some of the design studies channel the company's illustrious past, while others were developed with an eye on the future.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will give the tech-savvy 2020 CLA more power at New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation CLA during CES 2019, and it will expand the lineup when it unveils a midrange model named CLA 35 at the upcoming 2019 New York Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
yaaha niken gt 3 wheeled motorcycle impressions 2019 yamaha feat
Cars

We rode Yamaha’s beefy 3-wheeled motorcycle, and now two wheels isn’t enough

Somehow, Yamaha managed to build a 3-wheeled motorcycle (not a tricycle!) that rides and leans just like a traditional 2-wheeler -- but with the added benefit of more traction. We took one for a spin, and now we’re not sure if we can ever…
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
2020 Hyundai Venue teaser
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will prove small and affordable doesn’t mean basic

Hyundai has announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the 2020 Venue. Positioned below the Kona as an entry-level model, the Venue will be the company's smallest and cheapest crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Highlander teaser
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a real work of art — literally, for now

Toyota will introduce the 2020 Highlander at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and it enlisted the help of artist Michael Murphy to promote the vehicle. He created an augmented reality sculpture of the model by hanging 200 hand-painted pieces in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler, but there’s an issue

The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis confirmed in an interview with Australian media. But the fit would be too tight to pass federal crash tests, he said.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

New Hyundai digital key app lets drivers replace car keys with a smartphone

Hyundai is launching a smartphone app that allows owners to unlock their car doors and start the engine. This digital key will be available this fall on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Roamer
Cars

This Tesla Model S was turned into a motor home and could break a world record

Author and traveler Travis Rabenberg is turning a Tesla Model S into an electric motor home. It has a top speed of 150 mph, which might earn him a Guinness record, and it can drive for up to 200 miles on a single charge.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450
Cars

Mercedes-Benz’s biggest SUV is getting a high-tech overhaul

The next Mercedes-Benz GLS will make its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Mercedes-Benz claims the big SUV will offer even more passenger space, as well as better gas mileage and more tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Acura IndyCar
Cars

Acura will take the green flag in IndyCar, but just for one race

Acura will slap its logo onto an IndyCar racer for the first time since 1994. An Acura-liveried car will race in the NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach. But the livery will be the only different thing about the car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein