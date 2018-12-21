Digital Trends
Cars

Chevrolet’s worst-kept secret, the mid-engined Corvette, goes viral

Ronan Glon
By
Chevrolet Corvette wheel

The mid-engined, eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette is the worst-kept secret in Detroit.

Though the company hasn’t even acknowledged the model’s existence, we have a very good idea of what to expect from it thanks to a steady stream of rumors, spy shots, trademark applications, insider information, and industry whisperings. Photos posted on Instagram by user rhurren505 have given us the best look yet at Chevrolet’s upcoming, supercar-baiting coupe.

The prototype spotted in Port Huron, Michigan, by the eagle-eyed Instagram user is still fully clad in camouflage, but we can tell it still looks like a Corvette when viewed from the front. The angular design and the swept-back headlights create a visual link between the current-generation Corvette (pictured above) and its successor. The front end is much smaller because designers didn’t need to carve out space for a jumbo V8 engine. This time around, the ‘Vette’s heart will beat directly behind the passenger compartment.

The photos clearly show the Corvette’s proportions will shift dramatically. The space between the passenger compartment and the rear wheels appears much bigger, and if you look closely you’ll spot a gaping air intake that helps keep the engine cool. The back end looks taller, and it’s dominated by air vents through which heat escapes from the engine bay. The coupe exhales via quad square exhaust tips that remind us of the fourth-generation model. Even with the camouflage on, the eighth-generation Corvette looks ready to take on European exotics.

Figuring out what is hidden underneath the body requires examining months of rumors. It will have an engine, this much we can guarantee, and it will likely be an eight-cylinder one. Motor1 believes the most basic engine will be an evolution of the current car’s 6.2-liter V8 tuned to deliver 530 hp. Mid-range models will receive a twin-turbocharged, Cadillac-derived, 4.2-liter V8 with 650 hp on tap. Finally, the flagship Corvette will boast a 5.5-liter V8 twin-turbocharged to a monstrous 850 hp — that’s about 100 horses more than the lineup’s current flagship. Rear-wheel drive and an automatic transmission will come standard, but Chevrolet might keep a seven-speed manual gearbox on the list of options to satisfy the small but vociferous group of enthusiasts who want to shift their own gears.

Credible reports claimed Chevrolet would present the eighth-generation Corvette during the 2019 Detroit auto show. GM Authority learned the model has been delayed due to a major electrical problem uncovered during testing that requires redesigning the electrical system from scratch. In the wake of the problem, Chevrolet has allegedly chosen to bypass the auto show circuit altogether and instead introduce the next Corvette during a standalone event tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2019.

Sales will begin for the 2020 model year, and pricing will start under $100,000. Stay tuned, we expect more details about the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette will trickle out over the coming months. And, who knows, some of them might actually come directly from the manufacturer.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Ford Ranger
Product Review

Ford’s reincarnated Ranger feels like a car that does everything a truck can do

The 2019 Ford Ranger aims to be a tool for weekend adventures, and goes head-to-head with midsize pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Honda, Nissan, and Toyota. Ford hasn’t sold the Ranger in the United States since 2011, so it has to make up…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Porsche 718 T
Cars

It’s T time: Porsche builds 300-hp 718 Boxster, Cayman to take on twisty roads

Porsche expanded its portfolio of T-badged models with back road-friendly variants of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman. Both models receive the same turbocharged, 2.0-liter flat-four engine rated at 300 hp.
Posted By Ronan Glon
BMW 3 Series Review
Product Review

The all-new 3 Series proves BMW can still build a compelling sport sedan

Seat time in the entry-level BMW 330i ($41,425) and M340i xDrive ($54,995) will test the German automaker’s commitment to driving dynamics, powertrain refinement, and cutting edge technology.
Posted By Miles Branman
Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition
Cars

Lincoln revives its coolest-ever design feature for limited-edition Continental

The 1961 Lincoln Continental became a design icon thanks to center-opening "coach doors" (also known as "suicide doors"). Lincoln is bringing those doors back for a special edition of the 2019 Continental.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Luminar Lidar
Cars

Audi’s self-driving car unit teams up with Luminar to go driverless in 2021

Audi's self-driving car unit has teamed up with Luminar to develop and test autonomous technology. Luminar provides its lidar technology, which sees farther than the sensors offered by rivals, while Audi brings its own software.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lamborghini Urus
Product Review

By doing everything well, Lamborghini Urus sets a high bar for performance SUVs

Twenty five years after the demise of the V12-powered LM002, Lamborghini rejoins the sport-utility segment with the Urus, a veritable tour de force of technology, luxury, and speed.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Land Rover Defender official spy shot
Cars

Land Rover’s upcoming high-tech Defender will leave last-gen model in the dust

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes, too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz CLA teaser
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will give the 2020 CLA a star-studded introduction at CES

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the new, second-generation CLA during CES 2019. The design-led member of Mercedes' compact car family will stand out with a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the CLS and frameless doors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Pronto Prius drive
Cars

Ex-Uber engineer drove coast-to-coast in a Prius without touching the wheel

The engineer at the heart of the recent Waymo vs. Uber lawsuit has founded a company named Pronto that aims to build the best self-driving stack in the world. It drove a Toyota Prius from San Francisco to New York without any human input.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bosch perfectly keyless
Cars

Bosch wants to replace your car keys with a smartphone and an app

Bosch has developed a technology named Perfectly Keyless that aims to replace key fobs with a dedicated phone application. The technology relies on an app, sensors, and a special control unit.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Mazda CX-5 First Drive
Product Review

Mazda takes a giant step up with the 2019 CX-5 crossover

Mazda has chosen to take a difficult road. The niche Japanese automaker wants to become a premium marque without taking the shortcut of launching a new upscale sub-brand. The 2019 CX-5 compact crossover shows that Mazda’s got the chops to…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg