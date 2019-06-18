Digital Trends
Cars

All the haters are wrong: The new Acura NSX is just like the original NSX

Adam Kaslikowski
By
2019 Acura NSX vs 1991 Acura NSX
The 1991 Acura NSX (left and the 2019 Acura NSX Phil Juncker/Digital Trends

Nobody likes the new Acura NSX. Well it’s not that nobody likes it, it’s that nobody is buying one. This of course means nobody likes it enough to part with their retirement savings to get one. And what are people pilfering their 401Ks for? The old NSX, that’s what. The classic NSX’s values have doubled over the last 6 years, and images of the cars are currently adorning countless walls, garages, and phone screens everywhere.

They (and “they” here means the automotive press at large) say the new one, while great to drive, is too convoluted. That it’s V6 engine isn’t big enough. That the new car is too slow compared to the competition that it was reportedly benchmarked against. That the current NSX is not nearly pretty enough. They don’t like that it took 20 years to get to us, and that their inflated expectations weren’t met.

Those lofty expectations were set by the aforementioned original NSX. The first-generation Acura NSX rewrote the performance playbook when it debuted in 1991, making cutting edge engineering available outside the dealerships with names like Ferrari and Porsche on the building. The classic NSX’s aluminum construction, advanced suspension set up, and exotic mid-engine design shocked the world because they were attached to an Acura badge. Because of its otherworldly engineering and peerless dynamics on the road, the old NSX is now on a pedestal so high that its company includes the air-cooled 911 and Jaguar E-type. In other words, it’s now regarded as a classic all-time great driver’s car.

For every positive you hear about the original NSX, there is an equal and opposite reaction for the new model. Call it Newton’s 3rd law of reboots. Everyone loves the driving dynamics of the new car, but feel it missed the mark set by the original in important ways. The complaints generally center around the looks (“bland”), the paltry engine (“just a V6”), and the complicated hybrid setup compared to the original’s purer layout. Overall, the consensus is that the new Acura NSX drives very well, but it lacks that ephemeral “character” that imbued the original NSX.

They are wrong. Everyone is wrong here. The new NSX is exactly like the old NSX.

I’m not just taking a contrarian view to get your clicks. The similarities between the cars go far beyond the badge, and I believe this new model is a future classic. I think that because I’ve actually done the research (shocker!) and compared the reviews of the original NSX to the reviews floating around for the new model. They might as well be interchangeable.

The classic NSX brought Japanese reliability and common sense to the sports car.

When the 1991 model debuted, there were a litany of complaints that sound eerily familiar to the protesting about today’s car. Once again, while very fun to drive, the car had a “mere 270 hp.” And it made “only 210 pound-feet of torque at 5300 rpm.” These are “Respectable numbers, but not extraordinary.” It was “Fast, but not a record setter.” The bodywork was “not truly distinctive.” Finally, “who wants to have to explain to the Ferrari-owning cardiologist at the country club why you bought a $70,000 Honda?

And yet today the classic model is venerated. Why? Because neither version of the NSX were built to the world’s mundane expectations. Neither is supposed to be the numbers king in 0-60 or top speed. Nor are they designed to out-pretty a Pininfarina creation. Both have a solitary and devilishly concentrated purpose: To democratize cutting edge technology and use that tech to create a driver’s car capable of going to toe-to-toe with exotics that are double the price. That’s it.

The original car brought aluminum construction, a mid-engine layout, and driving dynamics that heretofore were only available from punishing and unwieldly sports cars that were as much a challenge to drive as they were a reward. That is what made is special in the 90’s. At them time, most exotics were very hard to drive, and near impossible to live with because they were so fragile. The classic NSX brought Japanese reliability and common sense to the sports car. That is a legacy the new car continues.

The new car has the same hybrid tech of the McLaren P1, the Porsche 918 Spyder, and the LaFerrari and brings it to the people. This is a hybrid system built not for eco-gloating, but to enable the car to be faster, quicker, and more enjoyable to drive. The new NSX showcases how an electric future can end up helping the internal combustion engine.

Because of the hybrid system and the Acura-ness of the car, the new NSX is a fantastic ride. It can carve a canyon road, and it can easily be parked or navigated through traffic. That has always been the NSX’s party piece. Classic or new, both use their Honda-ness to their best ability and make a car that is easy when you want it to be easy and rewarding when we want it to be rewarding. This is why the new NSX will be a future classic. It’s accessible, it has advanced technology, and most importantly it’s an absolute blast to drive. And that last fact is an area where all of auto journalism is in agreement. Despite the kvetching about the this or that, we all agree that this is a great car to drive and is very able to plaster a smile across your face.

2019 Acura NSX vs 1991 Acura NSX
Phil Juncker/Digital Trends

When the old NSX debuted, it was shocking at $60,000. The new NSX is a steal at $155,000 for the level of performance and technology that you get. And where the first car had to deal with the fact that it was “only an Acura,” brands only pay that particular tax once. The first one paved the way for this NSX to be accepted at its price point. And when compared to what else you are getting into at $150k, it’s shocking that the NSX isn’t flying off dealership lots.

Nobody is buying the current the NSX, but the old one struggled to sell in 90’s as well. After an initial flurry of sales – dealers marking up the cars by 100% was not unheard of, and Japan even instituted a lottery to buy one – a recession hit and sales completely dried up. Today we have no recession to contend with, but Acura only sold 170 NSXs in 2018. Anyone walking past an NSX to get into an Audi R8 or Porsche 911 Turbo is making a huge mistake. The modern NSX will be just as revered in the future as the original one is now, and because it is selling far fewer, they are only going to be more valuable. If I haven’t convinced you yet, there is also a rumor of an R-type NSX coming out soon …

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Fisker wants to make sure Tesla's Model Y isn't in a class of one when it lands
electric vehicles pros and cons car plugin getty feat
Cars

It’s not easy being green. Why EVs have a long road to replace gas vehicles

Electric vehicles are all the rage right now, but are they really better than your average gas-powered car? We take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of the technology, and whether or not they're ready for mass adoption.
Posted By Ed Oswald
episode 152 adobestock 191288831 5d028bf401d0a
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Florida’s autonomous vehicle law, E3 updates, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, E3 updates, high-speed rail, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Outdoors

The best smart helmets are full of cool tech, and totally worth the messy hair

Helmets might be a haircut's worst nightmare, but they're constantly evolving, and have undergone a 21st-century makeover. No matter your sport, here are the best smart helmets currently on the market.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Cars

Kia draws inspiration from Greek mythology to create a crossover for millennials

Kia will expand its global portfolio of crossovers and SUVs when it unveils a model named Seltos on June 20, 2019. Developed for milennials, the Seltos is a small, high-tech model named after the son of Hercules.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 bmw x3 m x4 first drive review feat
Cars

Don’t let the SUV bodies fool you, BMW’s X3 M and X4 M are bona fide M cars

BMW is launching the first M versions of its X3 and X4. The 2020 X3 M and X4 M Competition pack a new 503-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six and BMW’s usual array of performance tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Android Auto
Cars

Intel hates that your car is dumber than your phone. Here’s how they’ll fix it

Motorists are often underwhelmed and/or frustrated with their car's native infotainment system, so millions of them rely on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Intel is helping Google and Volvo change that by bringing phone-like tech to the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
toyota wins 2019 24 hours of le mans
Cars

After years of Le Mans misfortune, Toyota becomes impossible to beat

Toyota scored a one-two finish at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, its second win a row at the legendary French race. Toyota is the first Japanese automaker to win Le Mans twice, but its wins came without any real competition.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
top tech stories uber
Cars

Uber drivers reportedly triggering higher fares through Surge Club

Uber drivers are reportedly participating in a so-called Surge Club to artificially trigger higher fares. Many drivers said that they do not want to join the shady practice, but they are forced to do so due to pay cuts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fisker sub 40000 electric suv to launch in 2021 ev crossover 617
Cars

Fisker wants to make sure Tesla’s Model Y isn’t in a class of one when it lands

Fisker Inc. plans to launch an electric SUV with a base price of under $40,000, and a range of around 300 miles in 2021. The unnamed vehicle could compete with the Tesla Model Y, if it ever gets into production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Nissan Leaf Nismo Racer
Cars

Could a high-performance Nissan Leaf steal the mighty GT-R’s lunch money?

Nissan developed the electric Leaf with range and practicality in mind, but the hatchback could lend its hardware to a high-performance flagship. One of Nissan's chief executives announced a four-motor, 850-hp model could arrive during the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
general motors could resurrect hummer as an ev only brand hx concept
Cars

Forget turrets. Hummer could fight its next war in the electric SUV segment

General Motors is considering resurrecting the Hummer brand it axed in 2010 to make electric off-roaders. The plan hasn't been approved yet, and it risks alienating some die-hard Hummer fans, but it makes sense on several levels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
this futuristic driverless pod will soon be delivering pizza in texas dominos nuro ai delivery
Cars

This futuristic driverless pod will soon be delivering pizza in Texas

Pizza delivery using driverless pods is about to become a thing. Domino's has partnered with autonomous-tech specialist Nuro to use the futuristic pods for a trial delivery service starting later this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 porsche 718 cayman gt4 spyder get flat six power 2
Cars

The flat-six makes a brief but triumphant return in Porsche’s hot-rodded 718 duo

Porsche unveiled a pair of 718-based sports cars that brazenly buck the industry's downsizing trend. The 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder ditch the turbocharged flat-four in favor of a naturally-aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six rated at 414…
Posted By Ronan Glon