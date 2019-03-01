Digital Trends
Audi R8 V10 Decennium celebrates 10 years of 10-cylinder power

Stephen Edelstein
Ten years ago, Audi shoved a V10 engine into its R8, transforming the R8 into a true supercar. Audi is launching a special edition of the R8 to celebrate 10 years of 10-cylinder production, which will make its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Called the Decennium, it gets the same updates as the rest of the 2019 R8 lineup, plus a few special touches of its own.

The Decennium (the name is Latin for “decade”) is distinguished from regular R8 models by matte Daytona Grey paint, The subdued color is matched with 20-inch wheels in a copper finish, a combination that works quite well. The mirror caps and “side blades” (Audi’s name for the bits of trim running parallel to the backs of the doors) are made from gloss carbon fiber.

The interior is black-on-black, with copper contrast stitching adding a hint of color. Audi added gloss carbon fiber inlays, and a grippy Alcantara steering-wheel rim as well. Like many limited editions, the interior is also littered with badges attesting to the car’s specialness. The puddle lights even project the Decennium logo onto the ground, along with the car’s individual serial number.

The Decennium gets the more powerful of Audi’s two 5.2-liter V10 variants, with 620 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. While Audi previously offered a rear-wheel drive version of the R8, the Decennium sticks with all-wheel drive. Audi claims it will do zero to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds, and reach a top speed of 205 mph. The same engine will be offered in the standard R8 when that model hits showrooms later this year. Audi is also expected to offer a less-powerful variant of the V10 in base versions of the R8.

Only 222 copies of the Audi R8 V10 Decennium will be built. It’s likely that some will make it to the United States, but Audi won’t discuss how many, or how much they will cost. The automaker did say that the Decennium will cost 222,000 euros (about $252,000) in its home market of Germany, which represents a roughly 22,000-euro premium over the standard R8 V10 in that country. In addition to the Decennium, Audi will bring an electric concept car called the Q4 e-tron to the Geneva Motor Show.

