Amazon has ordered 100,000 examples of a mysterious electric delivery van from Michigan-based startup Rivian, according to company founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. The order will help the firm reach its goal of becoming net carbon neutral by 2040.

Consider it a return on an investment. In February 2019, Amazon announced it led a $700 million investment round in Rivian. It explained it’s inspired by Rivian’s vision for the future of electric transportation, and it called the firm an impressive organization. “We’re thrilled to invest in such an innovative company,” the retail giant summed up.

Amazon hasn’t revealed how much it will pay for the 100,000 vans, but USA Today journalist Nathan Bromey wrote on his personal Twitter account that the first examples are scheduled to begin delivering your Prime parcels in 2021. The full 100,000-strong fleet will be deployed by 2024, according to the same source, and Rivian could begin testing prototypes as early as 2020.

There’s an issue with this announcement: Rivian doesn’t make a van. It doesn’t even make cars, though it’s planning to start production of an SUV named R1S and a pickup truck called R1T by the end of 2020. Both models were previewed by concept cars during the 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show, and both will be made in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Illinois. The van, though? This is the first we’re hearing of it. We hope Bezos saw it before making such a big commitment.

The news hardly comes as a surprise, though. Rivian has stressed time and again that the platform it developed from scratch to underpin the R1T and the R1S is flexible. There’s no reason why it can’t underpin a van. And, we know the company wants to expand its range of models during the 2020s in order to gain a foothold in more areas of the market. Tesla isn’t its target; it’s aiming at segments of the industry that haven’t electrified yet, so making a van fits this strategy well.

In the meantime, Amazon will continue taking delivery of over 20,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans it ordered for its American division. The deal with Rivian could put the German firm in an unenviable position; Amazon’s commitment to the Sprinter played a significant role in convincing Mercedes-Benz to invest in building it on our shores.

