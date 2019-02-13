Digital Trends
Cars

Report: Amazon and General Motors may invest in electric pickup company Rivian

Bruce Brown
By

General Motors and Amazon may invest between $1 billion to $2 billion to obtain minority stakes in U.S. all-electric truck startup company Rivian, Reuters reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

The same sources said that while the investment negotiations may not result in an agreement, if a deal is reached it could be announced this month.

Neither Amazon nor Rivian commented on the potential investment. GM didn’t mention investment possibilities but said, “We admire Rivian’s contribution to a future of zero emissions and an all-electric future,” in an email statement to Reuters.

Founded in 2009 by CEO R.J. Scaringe, Rivian plans to start production and sales of the R1T electric pickup truck in late 2020. Rivian launched the R1T at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

If Amazon and GM invest in Rivian, two deep pocket partners should increase the EV manufacturer’s chances of getting its planned vehicles into production, a massive undertaking for any automaker and fraught with challenges for new companies.

Rivian plans to offer the R1T with a choice of three battery packs, 105 kilowatt-hours (rated 402 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque), 135-kWh (rated 745 hp and 826 lb-ft of torque), and 180-kWh (rated 700 hp and 826 lb-ft of torque). Depending on the installed battery pack, the pickup could have supercar-class acceleration or outstanding range.

For example, the performance sweet spot would be the 135-kWh battery pack, which Rivian claims could enable the R1T to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. The heavier 180-kWh battery setup gets to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, and the lightest weight but least powerful 105-kWh battery pack takes 4.9 seconds to hit 60 mph.

To compare the Rivian R1T’s acceleration, the 2019 Mustang Bullit, the fastest current production model except for the Shelby GT350, can hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds with agile clutch work. Ford rates the 2020 Mustang GT500 at zero to 60 mph numbers in the “mid-three-second” range, and that’s with the GT500’s dual-clutch sub-100-millisecond-per-shift transmission. In the all-electric world, however, even the RIT’s 3.0 acceleration run pales in comparison to the Tesla Model S P100D in Ludicrous+ mode, which set a world record in 2017 when it took a scrinch under 2.3 seconds to hit 60 mph.

So the RiT promises to be fast, which matters, but with electric vehicles range matters as much or more than how fast you can get to the next stoplight. With the 180-kWh battery pack, Rivian claims the R1T can travel up to 400 miles on a charge. Rivian rates the 105-kWh and 135-kWh battery pack versions at 230 miles and 300 miles of range, respectively.

With a claimed maximum towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, all-wheel drive thanks to an electric motor at each wheel, and an adjustable air suspension, the RIT will be a versatile beast. Inside, four passengers will all sit in bucket seats (two each front and back).

In addition to storage in the pickup box in the truck’s rear, a frunk (front trunk) will hold and hide luggage or other items out of sight. The frunk is possible because the battery pack and motors are all under the truck’s “skateboard” chassis.

Rivian’s plans include developing the R1T to Level 3 autonomous driving (self-driving on highways under certain conditions) and adding an SUV model to the line, the R1S.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The hottest of all Mini hatches is coming with a Batman-approved design
awesome tech you cant buy yet flectr 360 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hi-viz bike reflectors and a tiny flashlight

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Bugatti Chiron 110 ans Bugatti
Cars

Bugatti celebrates its 110th anniversary with special-edition Chiron supercar

This Bugatti Chiron is a tribute not only to Bugatti's 110th anniversary, but to the automaker's home country. The French flag figures prominently in the design, from the rear spoiler to the seats.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
every car commercial from super bowl liiil toyota supra ad preview image
Cars

Serious, funny, and controversial: Every car commercial from Super Bowl 53

Advertising during the Super Bowl costs a small fortune; analysts peg the cost of a 30-second commercial at about $5 million. From funny to controversial, here are the car commercials that aired during Super Bowl LIII.
Posted By Ronan Glon
zero electric police motorcycle stops tesla model 3 pulled over a
Cars

Zero DS police edition electric motorcycle stops a Telsa Model S

A quiet Zero DS electric motorcycle police edition pulled over an also silent Telsa Model 3 in a Bay Area city recently. Zero electric motorcycles require no drivetrain maintenance and fuel costs are a fraction of gas-powered motorcycles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
mercedes benz designer gorden wagener interview on tech future fullwide
Cars

Mercedes-Benz predicts cars will evolve more in the next decade than ever before

Mercedes-Benz lead designer Gorden Wagener needs to push the company's design language further without diluting it. Digital Trends sat down with Wagener to gain insight into how Mercedes-Benz design will evolve as cars become more…
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber jump bikes
Outdoors

Uber’s bikesharing service is eating into its regular business

A bikesharing service acquired by Uber nearly a year ago is causing riders to take fewer car journeys with the company. It is, however, part of the plan as Uber looks to offer an integrated mobility platform for cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 bmw i8 roadster review ultra wide 1
Product Review

A bigger battery and folding top add appeal, but the BMW i8 remains ultra-niche

Want a high-performance vehicle that's more than just a frightening driving experience? Desire the look and feel of a sports car with the road manners of a luxury commuter? The BMW i8 is for you.
Posted By Miles Branman
S60 The Longest Drive
Cars

Someone stared at a Volvo on their phone for nearly 10 hours to win it

Volvo didn't want you to watch the 2019 Super Bowl or the million-dollar ads that pepper it. Instead, it gave those willing to ignore the big game the chance to win a two-year subscription to a brand-new S60.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple face id touch could let motorists unlock a car feature
Cars

Will Apple sell its Touch ID and Face ID technology to automakers?

Recent patent filings suggest Apple wants its Touch ID and Face ID technologies to spread across the automotive industry. The company outlined how motorists could use their finger or their face to unlock their car.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
Maserati Alfieri EV sketch
Cars

Maserati is prepared to fight for a piece of the electrified supercar segment

The Alfieri concept Maserati shown in 2014 is on track for production. It will offer three drivetrain options, including hybrid and electric variants, and it will take just two seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop in its quickest…
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow tesla model x header
Cars

Model X owner claims confused Autopilot cause crash; Tesla rejects blame

The driver of a Tesla Model X told New Jersey police he veered off the road and crashed after the Autopilot system malfunctioned. He wasn't hurt or charged, but the crossover sustained significant damage. Tesla denies the claims.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M
Cars

BMW’s X3 M and X4 M pack 503 horsepower in nontraditional form

BMW is starting even further from its heritage with the 2020 X3 M and X4 M performance crossovers. But with up to 503 horsepower available in each vehicle, does that really matter?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg