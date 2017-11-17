The electric Tesla pickup is closer than ever, and it’s not what we expected

The next-generation Tesla Roadster stole the show on November 16 even as the company introduced its first-ever semi. Both vehicles are impressive in their own right but the new product announcements don’t stop there. Tesla briefly flashed a sketch of its upcoming pickup truck, and it’s beyond our wildest dreams. It’s a mammoth of an EV.

We’ve heard about the Tesla pickup before, but we assumed it would take the form of a full-size model in the vein of the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado. The sketch confirms it will be bigger than the F-150 — much bigger. In fact, the truck will be able to haul a F-150 in its cargo bed. Sketches are often misleading, but this model looks like it picks up where the immense International XT left off, a positioning that suggests it won’t compete in the same segment as the models built by Detroit’s big three.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk described the concept as “a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck.”

“We created a pickup truck version of the Tesla semi. It’s a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck. By the way, you will actually be able to drive that with a normal driver’s license,” said company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk during the presentation. His comments suggest the concept isn’t merely a wild design study sketched to gather applause during the event. It’s real.

Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to what’s under the sheet metal. The yet-unnamed truck bears more than a passing resemblance to the aforementioned semi truck, but there’s no confirmation the two share any components. International doesn’t make the XT anymore, so the production model will compete in a class of one when it hits the market. We’ll have to be patient to find out more specific details such as range, performance, and price, though.

Tesla has its work cut out for it in the coming years. It’s struggling to bring the Model 3, its first mass-market car, to market in sufficient numbers, and we know it’s busily developing a crossover named Model Y that will slot below the Model X. Transforming the semi and the Roadster from concept cars to production models will take a tremendous amount of effort. With that in mind, don’t expect the truck to make its debut before the end of the decade.