Tesla is worried the Model 3 will cannibalize the more expensive Model S

The finalized Tesla Model 3 hasn’t been officially unveiled, yet it’s already one of the most eagerly anticipated vehicles of all time. The California-based company received nearly 400,000 pre-orders worth upwards of $10 billion simply by showing off a close-to-production prototype. No other automaker has ever pulled off such a feat.

That’s because the all-electric Model 3 is the car motorists all over the globe have been waiting for since the launch of the original Roadster — a Tesla designed and built for the masses. From its range, its features, and its launch date, here’s everything we know about it.

Design

Built atop a new platform, the Model 3 is a compact four-door sedan aimed at well-established players in the luxury segment like the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Visually, it takes Tesla’s striking design language in a new direction.

Its front end is characterized by a low hood, a feature made possible because an electric motor is markedly smaller than a gasoline- or diesel-burning engine. A tall, arched roof line clears up a generous amount of space for five passengers inside. The back end borrows styling cues such as horizontal lights connected by a strip of chrome trim from the bigger Model S and Model X, but it’s not a carbon copy of either. Tesla has avoided the Russian doll-type approach to drawing cars that its German competitors are stuck in.

The finalized exterior and interior have yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for more updates on this front. However, a brief video of a release candidate model sprinting through a parking lot suggests the 3’s design hasn’t changed much in its transition from a concept to a production car. It stretches 184 inches from bumper to bumper, a figure that makes it about a foot shorter than the Model S.