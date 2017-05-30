The upcoming M8 coupe may be BMW’s most luxurious M car ever

Why it matters to you As if the new 8 Series wasn't exciting enough, BMW is planning a first-ever M8 performance version.

BMW confirmed recently that it will bring back the 8 Series name for a new flagship coupe, and unveiled a concept version of that car. But it’s not stopping there.

Alongside the standard 8 Series, BMW is developing an M8 performance model, as well as an M8 GTE race car. A camouflaged prototype of the M8 was unveiled just before the start of last weekend’s 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, although we probably won’t see the finished product until later this year, at least.

This will be the first official BMW M8 production model. BMW never sold an M version of the original 8 Series, which was available in the United States from 1989 to 1997, although it did build a one-off prototype with the 6.0-liter V12 from the McLaren F1. BMW does have a twin-turbocharged V12 in its current lineup, although the M8 could also use the twin-turbo V8 from the M5. The automaker isn’t ready to discuss powertrains just yet.

The M8 may very well be the most luxurious BMW M car ever. It will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Bentley Continental GT, and may even give Aston Martin something to think about. BMW has never built an M car for this rarefied realm before, so the M8 should be something special.

Alongside the M8, BMW is planning an M8 GTE racing version. The race car will bring BMW back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018, competing in the GTE class for production-based cars. The M8 will also race in the U.S.-based IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, in the GTLM class. The M8 GTE/GTLM will debut in January at the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona, and make its first Le Mans appearance the following June.

That means we may see the race car before the M8 road car. BMW will unveil the standard 8 Series production model later this year, but it’s unclear whether the M8 will debut alongside it, or at some later date. The standard 8 Series will start production in 2018, likely making it a 2019 model. Expect BMW to wait a bit before launching the M8, meaning the performance model might not appear until late 2018, or early 2019.