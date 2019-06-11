Digital Trends
Cars

BMW’s i8 Roadster is the Mazda Miata of hybrids. And I mean that in a good way

Adam Kaslikowski
By
the bmw i8 roadster is best miata on earth

There is nothing else like the BMW i8 Roadster on the road. This is a car that is a hybrid, a roadster, a luxury cruiser, AND a high-strung supermodel. Because all these things are happening at once in one vehicle, the i8 Roadster is simultaneously going head to head with some very stiff competition from all over the automotive world. Its price and topless motoring option are competing with the 911 S Cabriolet. Its eco hybrid system is competing with a Prius. And its looks are in direct competition with the Venus de Milo. But are you really looking at the above as alternatives when considering an NSX? No, because the 2019 i8 Roadster is not best in class in any category.

At some point in your childhood, doubtless your mother told you something to the effect of “I don’t care what you do, just be the best at it.” The BMW i8 did not get that speech. It is not the fastest car in its price bracket. Nor is it the most powerful. Nor is it the most electrified. An argument can be made that it is the most beautiful car in its class, and I for one would certainly go there with you.

the bmw i8 roadster is best miata on earth bmwi8 ak 6
Phil Juncker

The stunning copper color (technically “E-Copper with Frozen Grey Accent” in BMW-speak) on this example does a particularly good job of highlighting the curves, swoops, and scallops of the futuristic body. There is nothing on the road outside of a hyper exotic with a body this uniquely designed, especially the rear quarter panel with its floating plane and the dihedral doors. You can decide for yourself if you find this car beautiful, but if you decide it is not then you are wrong and I will fight your whole family.

The interior is no slouch with naked, uncured carbon fiber cloth festooning (great word) the dash and center consul. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic is also on full display in passenger cell that doubles as an enormous and cumbersome door sill. It’s great to look at, terrible to try and elegantly jump over while you sit down. BMW’s mastery of leather and stitching is on full display in the i8, perfectly following the car’s gracefully curving dash and components. Every needed piece of the interior falls to hand naturally and all switchgear feels as high quality and robust as any other BMW – and that is high praise. The interior also boasts LED strips throughout with programable colors and intensity, so you can show your passengers just how mad or blue you are feeling. Another nice piece of illumination for showing others is the i8 logo that is projected from the door onto the ground when the door is open. As I’ve always said, you’ve got to make sure valets and dates know exactly what they are about to get into before they sit down.

The beautiful styling and execution, however, are ultimately writing checks this car can’t cash. With just 369 horsepower, the i8 isn’t blowing the doors off of anything else in its price range. The electric motor helps push the car along, but it is no Ludicrous Mode by any means. This car is not a road scorcher, but nor was it ever meant to be. This isn’t a sports car. It has the 3-cylinder engine from the Mini for goodness sake. The chassis, however, is not half bad. From bumpy urban streets to canyon road race tracks, the car is remarkably composed, capable, and more than willing to go where you point it. When pushed hard to extremes, the car is designed to understeer, further underlining that this was never built to compete with full-throated fire-breather.

So what we have is a roadster that looks great, doesn’t go that fast but goes there well and dynamically. Where have I heard that before? Oh yes, everyone’s favorite driver’s car, the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Just listen for a minute — I know it sounds crazy to compare a $166,000 German hybrid to a $25,000 Japanese funbox. We’re talking about 369hp versus 155hp. But try and show me a criticism of the i8 Roadster that doesn’t also apply to the Miata: There’s no storage, there are faster cars for less money, it doesn’t look aggressive. All true. But you can also list the adored aspects of the Miata that work for the i8 as well: It drives great, the unlimited headroom is great, it carves roads incredibly well, it can teach you a thing or two about driving, and it puts a smile on your face. That’s right, the BMW i8 Roadster is the best Miata money can buy.

the bmw i8 roadster is best miata on earth bmwi8 ak 3
Phil Juncker

The i8 was designed to be a very specific car for a very specific customer. To buy one you have to want to be eco-conscious but have so much range anxiety that you demand a hybrid. You also have to be not interested in outright speed or headline numbers. More than anything, you are probably drawn to the car emotionally because of the styling or your love of the BMW brand. But we should add one more possible reason to the list: Because you are upgrading from the Miata. If your startup just closed its series A or you finally made it into management, it’s time to ditch the little Japanese convertible and enjoy the grown-up thrills of the i8 Roadster. It may not be the best-in-class at any one category, but it is the kind of capable all-rounder that driving fans are always clamoring for.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is a junior G-Class with room for six of your friends
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Casetify iPhone 8 case
Mobile

That aging iPhone 8 still deserves a great case. Here are the best you can buy

We go shopping for the best iPhone 8 cases and covers to protect your beloved device and achieve your ideal look. There are all kinds of different styles, finishes, and protection capabilities available.
Posted By Simon Hill
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Hey! Listen! Here's the entire Legend of Zelda series ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, featuring more than a handful of the very best games ever made. We ranked all of the games in the series timeline from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Electric cars are about to become a bit noisier in the EU

A new EU law means that from next month, new electric car models must be fitted with a noise generator to alert cyclists, pedestrians, and the visually impaired to their presence. A similar law will go into force in the U.S in 2020.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber copter is a new on demand flight service between nyc and jfk
Cars

Uber’s new helicopter service lets riders smile wryly at the gridlock below

Uber is taking its service into the skies over New York City with the launch of Uber Copter. The service takes passengers on the eight-minute ride between Lower Manhattan and JFK Airport, saving you time but costing you more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
donald trump mexico tariffs tech lenovo gopro volkswagen startet natur und artenschutzprojekt think blue nature in mexiko
Features

From GoPro to Lenovo, Trump tariffs would have raised prices on tech from Mexico

While the Trump Administration's efforts to place tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. have obvious consequences for American businesses and consumers, Trump's Mexico tariffs might have a much more immediate and significant effect.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid review
Cars

Toyota and Subaru are expecting again, but this time it’s not a sports car

Toyota and Subaru are joining forces again, but they're not interested in creating another sports car -- at least not for now. Instead, they're pooling their resources to design a platform capable of underpinning electric cars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow 2018 jeep grand cherokee
Cars

Hertz takes aim at automakers with new car subscription service

Hertz launched a subscription service named Hertz My Car in Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. Still at the pilot stage, the service gives users access to a wide selection of cars for a relatively high monthly fee.
Posted By Ronan Glon
racing tech in your current car road cars feat
Cars

The technologies your car inherited from race cars

From disc brakes to the rearview mirror, many things you might take for granted in your current car were honed on the racetrack. Buckle up and see how racing tech has influenced modern car design.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 ram 1500 2 review 1
Cars

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall notice for almost 343,000 Ram 1500 trucks globally over a software issue that may result in airbags and seat belt pretensioners failing to activate in a collision.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fiat chrysler four wheel and all drive specs 2015 fca winter 2
Cars

Fiat Chrysler is the latest to partner with autonomous-tech specialist Aurora

Fiat Chrysler and Silicon Valley startup Aurora are joining forces to develop self-driving technology for commercial services, marking the latest in a string of similar collaborations between automakers and tech specialists.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Yaris
Cars

Toyota pushes ahead with solid-state batteries for future electric cars

Toyota is working on potentially game changing solid-state batteries, and they may arrive sooner than expected. The Japanese automaker's R&D boss said Toyota hopes to unveil the batteries in 2020, two years ahead of schedule.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Cars

Why cars last longer than ever: The tech that keeps your car running

We’re driving more than ever, and our cars are lasting longer. How are automakers making sure our cars can keep up with our driving habits? Hint: it’s all about the tech inside. Here’s a list of the most important advancements.
Posted By Ed Oswald