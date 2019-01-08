Digital Trends
Cars

The new 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet asks if winter is over yet

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 8
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet
2020 Porsche 911 S Cabriolet

Winter isn’t over yet, and it’s chilly outside, but Porsche is already looking ahead to convertible season. The German firm unveiled the 2020 911 Carrera S Cabriolet and the 2020 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet online to help enthusiasts beat the winter blues.

The Cabriolet is nearly identical to the all-new, eighth-generation 911 introduced at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show from the tip of the rocker panels to the belt line. Above that, it receives a power-folding soft top with a glass window and support elements made out of magnesium in order to keep weight in check. The top opens or closes at the push of a button in about 12 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph, ensuring owners don’t need to come to a full stop to enjoy the sun — or get out of the rain.

Inside, the 911 is more digital than ever before. It borrows features from the Cayenne and the Panamera, including an instrument cluster made up of two large, driver-configurable screens positioned on either side of an analog tachometer. Porsche includes a standard, 10.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and online navigation with real-time traffic information. And, interestingly, smartphone connectivity has become a surprisingly important part of the 911 experience. The firm notably developed an app called Porsche Road Trip that helps driving enthusiasts plan road trips by selecting a scenic route, giving restaurant and hotel recommendations, and highlighting viewpoints along the way.

Mechanically, the convertible Carrera S models are identical to the coupe variants introduced at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. They come with a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter flat-six engine that delivers 443 horsepower, a 23-horse increase over the outgoing models. An eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive come standard on the Carrera S, while the Carrera 4S receives all-wheel drive. Porsche will offer a seven-speed manual transmission at a later date.

In their quickest configuration, the Carrera S and Carrera 4S take 3.5 and 3.4 seconds, respectively, to reach 60 mph from a stop. Enthusiasts who plan on visiting a race track will be able to flirt with the Carrera’s top speed of 190 mph.

Porsche no longer offers the narrow-body 911, so every Carrera S Cabriolet regardless of drivertain configuration comes with a wide rear end. For more agility and better handling, the company offers an optional sport suspension that adds stiffer springs and sway bars while lowering the ride height. This marks the first time Porsche offers a sport suspension on the Carrera S Cabriolet.

Porsche priced the 2020 911 Carrera S Cabriolet and the 2020 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet at $126,100 and $133,400, respectively. Neither figure includes a mandatory $1,250 destination charge. Both models are on sale now, but deliveries won’t begin until late summer 2019.

Don't Miss

Can Harley-Davidson's electric LiveWire convince hog riders to go green?
aprilli autonomous travel suite concept hotel
Emerging Tech

This futuristic autonomous pod hotel drives you around as you sleep

Design studio Aprilli is reimagining the future of transportation with its new concept, describing a kind of self-driving sleeper van that’s like a hotel room on wheels. Coming soon to a freeway near you? It's not as crazy as it sounds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ford panasonic v2x car communication c feat
Cars

C-V2X system helps cars navigate intersections, even without a line of sight

A new C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) system will be shown off at CES 2019. V2X is a form of short-range communication that can be sent and received by both cars and infrastructure, allowing cars to navigate around each other.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Toyota P4 self-driving car prototype
Cars

Toyota’s Guardian system aims to help human drivers, not replace them

Toyota believes self-driving cars could still use a human touch. At CES 2019, the Japanese automaker offered more details on its Guardian system, which is designed to assist human drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bell nexus flying taxi ces 2019
Cars

Bell is building a self-flying air taxi, and it brought a prototype to CES 2019

Bell, the storied aviation manufacturer, dropped a surprise at CES 2019 by unveiling its design for a full-scale vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) passenger vehicle - in other words, they're building a flying taxi.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Lamborghini Huracan
Cars

Lamborghini packs more power into the 2020 Huracan Evo without forgetting tech

Lamborghini has updated the Huracan, its smallest and most affordable super-sports car, with more tech, a tweaked design, and added power. Now called Huracan Evo, it also gets a better infotainment system and a 640-hp V10 engine.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Atlis XT500
Cars

Atlis emerges from stealth mode to promise an electric pickup truck

Nonexistent and unimaginable several years ago, the electric pickup truck segment is attracting companies from all over the automotive spectrum. Arizona-based startup Atlis has revealed a concept named XT tentatively set to launch in 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 harley davidson livewire electric motorcycle 03
Cars

Can Harley-Davidson’s electric LiveWire convince hog riders to go green?

Harley-Davidson traveled to CES 2019 to release additional specifications about the LiveWire, its first electric model. The LiveWire has an urban range of up to 110 miles, and it takes 3.5 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop.
Posted By Bruce Brown, Ronan Glon
Cars

Part car and part robot, the unstoppable Hyundai Elevate walks over obstacles

Hyundai traveled to CES 2019 to introduce a concept that's part car, part robot. Called Elevate, it can walk over obstacles (including 5-foot walls and 5-foot ruts) or drive on the highway like a normal car.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Georgina Torbet
Ford C-V2X explainer
Cars

Ford wants all of its cars to ‘talk’ and ‘listen’ to each other by 2022

Ford is embracing Qualcomm's 5G-based C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) tech in a big way. The Detroit automaker says that by 2022, every new car and truck it sells in the United States will be C-V2X equipped.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mpow universal head up display smartphone navigation dtdeals car gps hud with overspeed warning vehicle speed engine for
Cars

Talk to your car with conversational voice interface for in-car navigation

A new collaboration between connected car solution provider Telenav and Amazon Alexa aims to achieve a seamless integration of navigation and voice assistant, bringing Alexa into your car to give you a hands-free assist while you drive.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
elon musk breaks ground on the first tesla factory outside us shanghai
Cars

Elon Musk breaks ground on the first Tesla factory outside the U.S.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in China on Monday to break ground on a manufacturing facility, its first outside the U.S. It'll make the Model 3 and Model Y as part of a major push into the world's biggest market for electric cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA
Cars

Mercedes-Benz gives the 2020 CLA a star-studded debut at CES 2019

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the new, second-generation CLA during CES 2019. The design-led member of Mercedes' compact car family will stand out with a fastback-like roof line reminiscent of the CLS and frameless doors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
google assistant updates smartphones ces 2019 news feat
Mobile

Here are all the Google Assistant upgrades coming to your smartphone

Google has announced numerous upgrades to Google Assistant coming to your smartphone. You're now able to check into your next flight with just your voice, and you can also access Google Assistant on Google Maps.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu