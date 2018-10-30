Digital Trends
Cars

Ford’s GT supercar goes on a carbon fiber diet to keep its performance edge

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 9
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series
2019 Ford GT Carbon Series

It’s hard to imagine improving on the current Ford GT, but the automaker is trying with the 2019 Carbon Series model. The Carbon Series cuts weight while adding special styling and an extra dose of rarity to Ford’s race-proven supercar.

The Carbon Series treatment saves about 40 pounds compared to a regular GT, according to Ford. Those savings come from carbon fiber wheels (which are an optional extra on other GT models), titanium lug nuts, a titanium exhaust system, and a polycarbonate engine cover. Ford also removed the cupholders and the driver’s seat storage bin. Every little bit helps.

Despite the focus on shedding weight, Ford retained the air conditioning and Sync 3 infotainment system. Removing those items would have saved even more pounds, but Ford wanted to keep the Carbon Series relatively civilized.

You can spot a Ford GT Carbon Series by the exposed stripe of carbon fiber running down the center of the car. The lightweight material can also be seen on the forward pillars and low side skirts. The interior features exposed matte carbon fiber on many pieces. Ford says the Carbon Series shows off more carbon fiber than any previous GT.

Carbon Series buyers can also add an Accent Package in silver, orange, red, or blue. The selected color is used on the sideview mirror caps, brake calipers, and to frame the central carbon fiber stripe.

No mechanical changes were made, so the Carbon Series still employs a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 producing 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends that power to the rear wheels. It’s unclear how much difference the roughly 40-pound weight reduction will make in performance, but with a quoted top speed of 216 mph, it’s not like the GT needs to improve in that area.

As with all GT models, Carbon Series buyers need to apply for the privilege. The application process was put in place to ensure the limited number of GTs go to people will genuinely treasure them, and not just flip them for quick money, although Ford hasn’t been entirely successful in preventing that. Ford recently announced that it will expand GT production from 1,000 cars to 1,350. The application process reopens November 8. Expect the Carbon Series to command a premium over the standard GT, which is rumored to start at around $450,000. Ford said it can build only one Carbon Series car per week.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Burn rubber, not gasoline with Chevy's electric eCOPO Camaro concept
trailblazing television series primetime friends
Movies & TV

12 lavish TV apartments the show’s characters could never afford

These 12 shows feature lavish apartments that, in the real world, the series' characters would never have been able to afford on their salaries, some of which would actually cost in the millions.
Posted By Christine Persaud
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
Cars

This 2019 Ford Edge ST camera car is ready to capture all the action

A 2019 Ford Edge ST was transformed into a camera car for Hollywood films by specialist firm Pursuit Systems. The matte-black crossover sports a roof-mounted rig that can house a remote-control camera.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
SpeedKore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Cars

SpeedKore found a way to make the Dodge Demon even more ferocious

Wisconsin-based SpeedKore Performance Group took a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, dialed it up to 1,203 horsepower, and put it on a carbon-fiber diet. The result is a truly hellacious muscle car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2015 Ford Focus
Cars

Another recall! 1.5M Ford Focus cars may have stalling problems

Ford's latest vehicle recall covers 1.5 million Ford Focus cars, most of them on the road in the U.S. The issue concerns a problem with the fuel tank that could lead to an engine stall.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Product Review

Mitsubishi’s Eclipse Cross revives an old name in a very different form

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross relies on 1990s nostalgia, spiffy styling, and a new turbocharged engine to add some spice to a bland crossover recipe. But can Mitsubishi do anything that hasn’t been done before?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevy’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 00
Cars

Tesla drivers in N. America will soon be able to put lane changing on autopilot

Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot feature, which goes live tonight, will assist drivers by guiding the car from the on-ramp to the off-ramp of a highway, including making suggestions for lane changes and navigating highway interchanges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Project Gold
Cars

Porsche’s stunning 1990s throwback sold for much more than anyone expected

Porsche is celebrating its 70th birthday by building a stunning, one-of-a-kind 911 called Project Gold. It started life as a 993-generation 911 from the 1990s and underwent a full restoration that includes a variety of improvements.
Posted By Ronan Glon
dot designated proving grounds automated vehicles route 101 california ventura highway 1200x0
Cars

Electriq-Global wants to power cars with zero-emission, water-based fuel

Australian-Israeli startup Electriq-Global claims to have developed a water-based fuel that offers zero emissions, with greater range than batteries or fuel cells, and at a lower cost to boot.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi MMI Touch Infotainment
Cars

With benefits — and risks — software updates are coming to the car

Automatic over-the-air updates have been happening for years on laptops, phones, even TVs. They remain rare in the auto industry, partly because companies are afraid of opening the door to hackers, but they're slowly becoming more common.
Posted By John R. Quain
waze new audio player wants to make your commute more bearable
Mobile

Waze’s new audio player aims to make your commute more bearable

Waze is launching a new Audio Player as part of its navigation app, offering easy access to streaming services that include Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, and TuneIn, as well as Spotify, which is already integrated.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Cars

Project Clubsport 23 shows the tuning potential of Nissan’s 370Z sports car

Debuting at SEMA 2018, the Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23 is the kind of car Nissan envisions its customers building with factory and aftermarket performance parts. The 370Z was treated to an engine swap and numerous other upgrades.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein