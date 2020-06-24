Ford pledges to become carbon neutral by 2050

Ford promised to become carbon neutral by 2050 as part of its commitment to keep in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The automaker said that they are investing more than $11.5 billion in making more electric vehicles through 2022 as well as plans to power all of its manufacturing plants with renewable energy by 2035 on Wednesday, June 24.

To accomplish these goals, Ford said in its sustainability report that it would focus on vehicle use, supply base, and company facilities, which the company said accounts for about 95% of CO2 emissions.

“We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business and protect our planet at the same time — in fact, those ideals complement each other,” Bob Holycross, Ford’s vice president, chief sustainability, environment, and safety officer, said in a statement. “We don’t have all the answers yet but are determined to work with all of our global and local partners and stakeholders to get there.”

Ford pledged to eliminate single-use plastics by 2030, achieve zero-air emissions from its facilities, and use only recycled and renewable plastics in all vehicles.

Ford’s sustainability report revealed that its sold vehicles produce about 135 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. However, its promise to invest in more electric vehicle models could help lower that number. The zero-emission models that the company is working on include the Mustang Mach-E, the Transit Commercial, and a fully electric F-150.

The Ford F-150, Ford’s best-selling model, will debut for the first time in 2021 as an all-electric pickup truck. While there aren’t many details about the model, we know it will be joined in showrooms by a hybrid version.

Editors' Recommendations