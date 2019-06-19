Digital Trends
Cars

Horsepower, tech, or cubic feet? Have all three in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 18
2020 bmw 8 series gc 1
2020 bmw 8 series gc 2
2020 bmw 8 series gc 3
2020 bmw 8 series gc 4
2020 bmw 8 series gc 5
2020 bmw 8 series gc 6
2020 bmw 8 series gc 7
2020 bmw 8 series gc
2020 bmw 8 series gc 9
2020 bmw 8 series gc 10
2020 bmw 8 series gc 11
2020 bmw 8 series gc 12
fabian kirchbauer photography
fabian kirchbauer photography
2020 bmw 8 series gc 15
fabian kirchbauer photography
fabian kirchbauer photography
fabian kirchbauer photography

BMW continued its long streak of new model introductions by unveiling the 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe. It’s a four-door sport sedan designed for buyers seeking the style, performance, and luxury of the two-door 8 Series introduced in 2018 without sacrificing space.

As its name implies, the 8 Series Gran Coupe picks up where the 6 Series Gran Coupe left off. It’s not just an 8 with a longer wheelbase, though. It’s 1.2 inches wider, 2.2 inches taller, and a full nine inches longer than its two-door counterpart. Adding sheet metal in every direction let designers carve out a more spacious cabin. It won’t rival a cavernous SUV like the Chevrolet Suburban, but it offers an ample amount of room for four passengers and a respectable 15.5 cubic feet for their gear.

High-resolution screens dominate the dashboard. The driver faces a configurable, 12.3-inch unit that replaces the instrument cluster, while a separate, 10.2-inch screen lets the front passengers navigate the infotainment system via a tablet-like interface. State-of-the-art gesture control technology is available, too, and buyers can select an upgraded head-up display with better graphics, a larger display area, and more content at an extra cost.

The 8’s assertive design works well on a low-slung four-door like the Gran Coupe. The front end is dominated by kidney grilles whose dimensions are relatively restrained considering BMW’s recent designs, like the 7 Series, and sharp headlights with LED inserts. It’s impossible to mistake the Gran Coupe for anything other than a BMW when you see it in your rear-view mirror.

The fastback-like roof line flows into a spoiler integrated into the trunk lid, while elongated L-shaped lights create a visual link between the two- and four-door variants of the 8. The Gran Coupe is a looker; moreso than the 6 Series Gran Coupe was, if you ask us. We can’t say we’re surprised by it, because its design was previewed by the M8 Gran Coupe concept shown in 2018.

At launch, the lineup will include two models called 840i and M850i, respectively. Offered with rear- or all-wheel drive, the 840i comes with a 3.0-liter straight-six engine turbocharged to deliver 335 horsepower from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 368 pound-feet of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm. Stepping up to the M850i — which is all-wheel drive-only — adds a turbocharged V8 with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. of torque.

Both engines spin the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The M850i is the performance champ of the lineup with a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.7 seconds. It will lose this crown when the M8 Gran Coupe arrives later in 2019 packing up to 617 hp between its front fenders.

The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will begin arriving in showrooms in September 2019. Pricing starts at $84,900 for the 840i and $108,900 for the M850i before BMW adds a mandatory $995 destination charge. Those figures place the Gran Coupe in the same arena as fierce competitors like the Porsche Panamera and the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2020 bmw x3 m x4 first drive review feat
Cars

Don’t let the SUV bodies fool you, BMW’s X3 M and X4 M are bona fide M cars

BMW is launching the first M versions of its X3 and X4. The 2020 X3 M and X4 M Competition pack a new 503-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six and BMW’s usual array of performance tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan Leaf Nismo Racer
Cars

Could a high-performance Nissan Leaf steal the mighty GT-R’s lunch money?

Nissan developed the electric Leaf with range and practicality in mind, but the hatchback could lend its hardware to a high-performance flagship. One of Nissan's chief executives announced a four-motor, 850-hp model could arrive during the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
toyota wins 2019 24 hours of le mans
Cars

After years of Le Mans misfortune, Toyota becomes impossible to beat

Toyota scored a one-two finish at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, its second win a row at the legendary French race. Toyota is the first Japanese automaker to win Le Mans twice, but its wins came without any real competition.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Kia draws inspiration from Greek mythology to create a crossover for millennials

Kia will expand its global portfolio of crossovers and SUVs when it unveils a model named Seltos on June 20, 2019. Developed for milennials, the Seltos is a small, high-tech model named after the son of Hercules.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
top tech stories uber
Cars

Uber drivers reportedly triggering higher fares through Surge Club

Uber drivers are reportedly participating in a so-called Surge Club to artificially trigger higher fares. Many drivers said that they do not want to join the shady practice, but they are forced to do so due to pay cuts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Android Auto
Cars

Intel hates that your car is dumber than your phone. Here’s how they’ll fix it

Motorists are often underwhelmed and/or frustrated with their car's native infotainment system, so millions of them rely on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Intel is helping Google and Volvo change that by bringing phone-like tech to the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
fisker sub 40000 electric suv to launch in 2021 ev crossover 617
Cars

Fisker wants to make sure Tesla’s Model Y isn’t in a class of one when it lands

Fisker Inc. plans to launch an electric SUV with a base price of under $40,000, and a range of around 300 miles in 2021. The unnamed vehicle could compete with the Tesla Model Y, if it ever gets into production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
general motors could resurrect hummer as an ev only brand hx concept
Cars

Forget turrets. Hummer could fight its next war in the electric SUV segment

General Motors is considering resurrecting the Hummer brand it axed in 2010 to make electric off-roaders. The plan hasn't been approved yet, and it risks alienating some die-hard Hummer fans, but it makes sense on several levels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
this futuristic driverless pod will soon be delivering pizza in texas dominos nuro ai delivery
Cars

This futuristic driverless pod will soon be delivering pizza in Texas

Pizza delivery using driverless pods is about to become a thing. Domino's has partnered with autonomous-tech specialist Nuro to use the futuristic pods for a trial delivery service starting later this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 porsche 718 cayman gt4 spyder get flat six power 2
Cars

Flat-six makes a brief but triumphant return in Porsche’s hot-rodded 718 duo

Porsche unveiled a pair of 718-based sports cars that brazenly buck the industry's downsizing trend. The 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder ditch the turbocharged flat-four in favor of a naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six rated at 414…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo at last fires up the self-driving smarts of the Jaguar I-Pace

A year after inking a deal with Jaguar to use its I-Pace crossover for its self-driving program, Waymo has started testing the electric vehicle in autonomous mode with a view to adding it to its driverless ridesharing service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Acura NSX vs 1991 Acura NSX
Cars

All the haters are wrong: The new Acura NSX is just like the original NSX

Journalists and enthusiasts have bemoaned the new Acura NSX for not living up to the original car’s greatness. They say this new NSX’s engine is too small, that it’s too complicated, and that it lacks character. Here’s why they’re…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair worn under 3
Cars

Dainese Smart Jacket vest airbag breaks new ground so you won’t get broken

Regardless of the type of motorcycle you ride, your body is in jeopardy when you travel. When you share the road with cars and trucks, personal protection is a concern, and Dainese just launched the Smart Jacket, a new airbag vest, to help.
Posted By Bruce Brown