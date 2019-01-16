Digital Trends
Cars

Big tech, bigger grille: BMW updates its 7 Series flagship for 2020

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 19
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series
2020 BMW 7 Series

BMW didn’t unveil new products at CES 2019, and it entirely skipped the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. It waited for both events to pass to introduce the updated 2020 7 Series online without lights, music, or spinning displays.

Visually, the biggest changes are found up front. Designers didn’t settle for making nominal tweaks to the lower part of the bumper; they went all out. The 7 gets a front end that’s two inches taller than before, and it receives jumbo, X7-like kidney grilles flanked by thin headlights with intricate LED inserts. The result is the most controversial-looking 7 Series since the Chris Bangle-designed model made its debut in 2001. The changes made to the rear end are less noticeable and largely limited to restyled lights.

Inside, the 7 receives the seventh generation of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system. It’s displayed on a 10.25-inch screen positioned next to the high-resolution, 12.3-inch screen that replaces the analog instrument cluster. BMW notes it developed iDrive 7.0 to reduce the amount of time drivers spend looking at the screen. To that end, drivers can configure up to 10 pages (much like on a smartphone or a tablet) and move icons around as needed. They can navigate the infotainment system by using the touchscreen, the iDrive controller on the center console, buttons on the steering wheel, voice commands, or gesture controls.

BMW packed its Intelligent Personal Assistant into the 7 Series. By using the phrase “hey, BMW,” the driver can access a variety of functions and information about the car and its surroundings by simply speaking out loud. The driver can ask “is the oil level OK?” and the assistant will (hopefully) say yes. It will even put up with your complaints. Saying “BMW, I’m tired” triggers a combination of mood lighting, music, and temperature that make the driver more alert.

Connected navigation — a standard feature on the 7 Series — lets users send a destination from a variety of apps to the infotainment system. Once it maps out a route, the software suggests on- and off-street parking as the drive reaches the destination. Every 7 also comes standard with air suspension, soft-close doors, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman-Kardon sound system, wireless charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay. Android Auto won’t be available in the foreseeable future. BMW also makes an array of electronic driving aids like collision warning and lane departure warning standard.

The 2020 7 Series lineup includes five models named 740i, 740i xDrive, 750i xDrive, M760i xDrive, and 745e xDrive. They are all long-wheelbase sedans; the short-wheelbase variant of the 7 is no longer offered in the United States. The palette of available options includes a 335-horsepower, 3.0-liter straight-six in the 740i, a redesigned 523-horsepower V8 in the 750i, and a mighty, 6.6-liter V12 rated at 600 hp in the M760i. Every model regardless of cylinder count comes standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission that has been updated for the 2020 model year. The 740i is rear- or all-wheel drive, but the other variants come with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Though fuel economy figures haven’t been released yet, the plug-in hybrid 745e xDrive is the efficiency-focused member of the catalog. It blends the 740i’s six-cylinder with an electric motor which sources electricity from a lithium-ion battery pack. At the other end of the spectrum, buyers seeking performance will undoubtedly select the M760i, a model whose 3.6-second sprint to 60 mph rivals well-established sports cars.

The 2020 BMW 7 Series will reach American showrooms in the coming months. Expect a pricing announcement in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota's Supra sports car is back
Peloton Technologies Semi Truck Platooning
Cars

Peloton’s tech lets truckers play follow the leader to boost fuel economy

Peloton Technology can help semi trucks save fuel by running close together on the highway. Using short-range wireless communications, the trucks get a kind of super cruise control.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Kia Telluride
Cars

The 8-seat, 3-row 2020 Telluride SUV is the biggest Kia ever

It's fitting that the 2020 Kia Telluride debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, as it was built specifically to meet U.S. buyers' insatiable demand for SUVs. Kia packed the eight-seat cabin with family-friendly tech as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cadillac electric crossover
Cars

Cadillac is finally ready to take on Tesla with its own electric car

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac announced plans for its first electric car. The unnamed model will be a crossover, based on a new platform to be shared with other General Motors brands.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ram HD pickup
Cars

Move mountains with the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty and its 1,000 pound-feet of torque

Unveiled at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck boasts 1,000 pound-feet of torque -- outgunning rival trucks from Ford and Chevrolet. The new Ram goes on sale later this year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru WRX STI S209
Cars

With 341 horsepower, the WRX STI S209 is the most powerful Subaru ever

The Subaru WRX STI S209 is the latest in a series of special editions that have never been sold in the United States before. The 341-horsepower pocket rocket debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
GAC concept
Cars

China’s GAC Motor cruises into Detroit with all-electric Entranze concept

Chinese automaker GAC Motor brought its all-electric Entranze concept to the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. This is the third straight year that GAC has appeared in Detroit, and the company has established a design center in California.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Explorer
Cars

2020 Ford Explorer branches out with sporty ST, efficiency-focused hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Explorer gets two variants never before seen on Ford's stalwart family hauler. The ST focuses on performance, while the hybrid aims for decent gas mileage. Both models will debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
vw electric car future id buzz concept offset
Cars

Some of Volkswagen’s electric models will wear a ‘Made in the USA’ label

Confirming earlier rumors, Volkswagen has announced it will build electric cars in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The facility currently produces the Passat and the Atlas. Production will start in 2023, Digital Trends can reveal.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept
Cars

Infiniti previews its leap into one of the hottest industry segments

Infiniti will unveil the QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The design study is an electric crossover shaped by Infiniti's newest design language that may point to a future production model.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Hyundai Veloster N TCR concept
Cars

Hyundai’s Veloster N hot hatchback will prove its mettle on the track

The Hyundai Veloster N will go racing to prove the credibility of Hyundai's new N performance division. Unveiled at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Veloster N race car will compete in a class with other small cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan IMs concept
Cars

Nissan IMs concept teases a future long-range, autonomous electric car

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Nissan IMs is an electric car with a 380-mile range, autonomous-driving capability, and a backseat designed for being chauffeured. Too bad it's just a concept car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
Cars

The 2020 Lexus RC F goes on a diet to run faster and hit harder

The Lexus RC F has been one of the heavier cars in its competitive set since its introduction. The Japanese firm's engineers set out to shed weight as they gave the model a mid-cycle update.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lexus LC convertible concept
Cars

Lexus LC convertible concept teases a new open-air flagship

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Lexus LC convertible concept adds open-air motoring to the sleek LC's resume. But Lexus won't commit to a production version of the car just yet.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota’s Supra sports car is back

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon