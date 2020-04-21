  1. Cars

Audi’s new A3 Sedan learns a few tech tricks from its bigger siblings

By

When Audi introduced the fourth-generation A3 Sportback online in March 2020, I knew I wouldn’t have to wait long to see its sedan sibling break cover. The model made its digital debut with new tech features inside and out and a sharper design. It will again be positioned at the bottom of the Audi range when it lands in the United States.

As has historically been the case, the Sedan shares its basic front-end design with the Sportback, which is Audi-speak for hatchback. The headlights are more angular than before, while the grille is shorter and wider. The roofline gently flows into a rear end characterized by horizontal lights with LED inserts. All told, the changes bring the A3 in line with other recent additions to the Audi range, like the second-generation Q3 introduced in 2019.

Stylists redesigned every part of the interior, too, but the most significant changes are related to technology. Audi’s newest MMI infotainment system trickles down from bigger and more expensive models. It brings with it 10 times the computing power of the system found in the previous model for quicker response times and better connected services. Motorists can connect the software to the internet to access real-time traffic information and the latest news, plus information about points of interests like photos, opening times, and user reviews.

Putting quicker software in the A3 enables Audi to make swarm intelligence-based car-to-x services available, too. The sedan can share information like the presence of road hazards and temporary speed limits with compatible cars. It can also, in some cities, help the driver find a free parking spot by communicating with parking garages. Navigation directions automatically get transferred to your smartphone via the MyAudi app, so you can continue walking to your destination without getting lost.

1 of 14
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan
2021 Audi A3 Sedan

Audi hasn’t released America-specific technical details yet, so we’ll need to be a little more patient to find out what will be under the A3’s hood when it lands on our shores. The big news on the global specifications sheet is the availability of 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that harvests the kinetic energy generated while the car coasts to a stop and injects it back into the driveline when the driver steps on the gas again. This system makes the A3 peppier when pulling away from a stop sign, for example, by generating up to 37 pound-feet of additional torque.

It’s not too far-fetched to assume we would have seen the American-spec variant of the A3 Sedan at the 2020 edition of the New York International Auto Show, but the event was delayed from April to August due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Audi hasn’t revealed when the public and the press will get the opportunity to discover the newest addition to its range, but its debut will take place before the end of 2020, and sales will begin shortly after.

Pricing information will be released in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date. For context, the current-generation A3 Sedan starts at $33,300. Its rivals include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan.

Looking ahead, the range will grow when the German firm introduces the midlevel S3 and the hot-rodded RS 3, which is expected to keep its five-cylinder engine. We could see a plug-in hybrid variant in showrooms, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Will cheap gas and coronavirus kill electric cars?

2020 porsche taycan photos and specs

The best off-road vehicles for 2020

best off-road vehicles 2019 Jeep Wrangler

Who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today’s car conglomerates

FWD vs. RWD vs. AWD: Drivetrain layouts and what they mean

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country review

Ford is using airbag material to make medical gowns for health care workers

google video thanks healthcare workers for coronavirus efforts a doctor in suit and mask to avoid covid 19

The best iPhone car mounts for 2020

best iphone car mounts

Not driving your car as much during lockdown? Follow these tips

Lyft finds a way to help its drivers earn during lockdown

Is your ‘check engine’ light on? Here are 10 possible reasons why

The difference between diesel- and gasoline-powered cars

15 awesome flying taxis and cars currently in development

Kitty Hawk's flying protoype

Tesla ‘working super hard’ on auto stop for traffic lights, Elon Musk says

Tesla Model 3

What is Uconnect? Here’s everything you need to know about the popular system

what is uconnect example

Best cheap dash cam deals for April 2020: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

This is what professional drivers are using to race remotely during lockdown