Digital Trends
Cars

Technology trickles down from above to make the new 2019 Audi Q3 smarter

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 11
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3

Audi wasn’t kidding when it said 2018 would be one of the busiest years in its history. The company has unveiled the brand-new 2019 Q3 a week after it introduced the updated TT range and a few short weeks after it expanded its SUV lineup with the range-topping Q8.

In America, where we don’t get the pocket-sized Q2, the Q3 will continue to occupy the bottom spot in Audi’s crossover and SUV hierarchy. Designers gave the second-generation model a bolder, sharper look that borrows styling cues like thin, wide grille with a chromed frame and vertical slats from the aforementioned Q8. Flared wheel arches and contoured taillights add a muscular touch to the design.

The Q3 follows Audi’s shift towards more high-tech interiors. It’s offered with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster called virtual cockpit in Audi-speak that the driver can configure using buttons located on the multi-function steering wheel. The center console houses a more basic version of the excellent MMI Touch Response infotainment system found in bigger models, including the A6 and the A7. The graphics and key functions look the same, but the big difference is that the Q3 has one screen instead of two so it retains manual dials for the climate control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility both come standard, and internet-connected navigation with Google Earth integration is offered at an extra cost.

Audi notes it made the Q3 nearly four inches longer than its predecessor. The extra sheet metal won’t bump it into the next segment up it’s enough to clear up more space for passengers, especially the ones sitting in the second row. Properly configured, the Q3 offers a reclining rear bench that slides by about six inches. Trunk space checks in at 23.8 cubic feet with five occupants on board and 53.9 cubes with the rear seats folded flat.

Audi hasn’t released powertrain specifications for the American-spec Q3. With that said, our version of the SUV will likely receive a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to provide 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It will spin all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system. Expect a hotter SQ3 and, if we’re lucky, a high-performance RS Q3 to arrive later in the production run.

The 2019 Audi Q3 will reach showrooms across Europe before the end of the year. Dealers in the United States will begin receiving the model in 2019. And, believe it or not, the Q3 isn’t the last new car we’ll see from Audi this year. The brand is putting the final touches on the e-tron quattro, its first series-produced electric model, and it will show it to the public before the end of the year.

Don't Miss

Fans tell Porsche its first electric car can't come soon enough
2018 Jaguar XF S Sportbrake Review
Product Review

Why buy a Jaguar SUV when you can have a Sportbrake?

Though SUVs were once responsible for the demise of wagons, their overwhelming popularity may now be the cause of a wagon resurgence. To compliment its growing SUV lineup, Jaguar re-introduces a long-roofed XF to rival Mercedes-Benz’s…
Posted By Miles Branman
nomad wireless charging pad for tesla screen shot 2018 07 23 at 12 03 pm
Mobile

Nomad creates a wireless charging pad just for the Tesla Model 3

Nomad, the luxury tech accessory company, has created a wireless charging pad for the Tesla Model 3. The pad features two wireless charging pads and fits perfectly within the Model 3's charging station.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
Cars

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition plays catch-up to its Subaru sibling

The 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition adds performance upgrades and a little exclusivity, similar to what Subaru has already done with the tS version of the 86's BRZ sibling. Is that enough to make the TRD a truly special edition?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 BMW M5
Cars

BMW M joins the hybrid gas-electric movement with its future cars

It seems everyone’s catching on to electrifying performance models with hybrid technology. Word on the street is that BMW’s renowned M Division will be hopping on the hybrid electrification bandwagon with its performance cars. That…
Posted By Chris Chin
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

It’s not just an electric car. The Taycan is an electric Porsche

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan and scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best convertibles
Cars

Find your place in the sun with the best convertibles

The drop-top segment in the United States is shrinking, but there are still a few great options to choose from. From high performance to off road, to luxury, we've got you covered. Here are the five best convertibles you can buy today.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3
Cars

As Tesla asks for money back from suppliers, investors go running

Tesla may be ramping up its production schedule for the Model 3, but it's apparently coming with pretty serious costs. Per a Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk's car company asked suppliers for cash back.
Posted By Lulu Chang
2018 Toyota Prius
Cars

The best hybrid cars save fuel without sacrificing fun

The best hybrid cars are fuel efficient, and all the rage, but which one should you buy? We’ve broken through the noise to let you know the best hybrid, and a few interesting alternatives from different categories.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein