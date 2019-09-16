Audi is on the move for 2020, announcing a new RS7 Sportback for the European market this week at Frankfurt’s International Motor Show as well as unveiling a new Audi AI:TRAIL quattro concept. Prior to the show, Audi revealed a comprehensive list of changes for the North American market.

The 2020 model changes emphasize Audi’s push to define itself as a technology leader in the premium segment. The brand is also working on offering more options and packages to allow buyers to customize their Audis before they leave the dealership. Here’s what Audi’s got in store for American buyers in 2020.

RS6

The biggest news for 2020 is the availability of the RS6 Avant wagon in North America. Armed with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the RS6 Avant will make 62 MPH in just 3.6 seconds. Specs are 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission option is an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic, with quattro all-wheel-drive. Drivers will enjoy a standard adaptive air suspension or optional RS sport suspension with dynamic ride control. Six different drive modes will be available, including two configurable modes. Pricing has not been finalized, but it’s expected to be somewhat above $100,000.

Minor Updates to the A6/A7/A8

Building on a complete refresh last year, the 2020 A6 and A7 lines will add standard advanced safety features. Lane departure warning, heated and fully-powered exterior side mirrors, automatic high beams, and enhanced anti-theft protection with a motion sensor are all standard on Premium trim and above. The Premium Plus trim adds Audi virtual cockpit plus and a heated steering wheel. Prestige trim offers a standard driver assistance package that includes adaptive cruise assist, traffic sign recognition, active lane departure control, intersection assist, and heated rear seats. Further, the S6 and S7 models will arrive as mild hybrids. The A6 starts at $54,900 and ranges up to $69,700. The A7 starts at $69,000 and goes as high as $79,700.

Audi’s A8 full-size sedan gets only minor updates for 2020. The tech upgrades in the upper trims of the A6/A7 line are standard equipment on the A8. All-wheel-steering will be available as an option, along with a number of appearance and trim packages designed to allow extensive customization. The A8 sedan carries an MSRP of $85,200.

Goodbye to the A3 Cabriolet

If you want an A3 Cabriolet, head to the dealership today. Ragtop models will no longer be available for the 2020 model year. Only minor changes are anticipated for the rest of the A3/S3 line. Base models continue with FWD, while the S-line includes quattro AWD. Pricing for the 2020 A3 lineup starts at $33,300 and ranges up to $56,200 for the RS3 sedan.

Q5/Q8 SUVs holding steady

Audi is holding steady with only superficial changes to their SUV lineup. The Q5 with Premium trim will include new 18-inch turbine wheels with all-season tires and automatic high beams. The optional Convenience Plus package adds wireless charging and cell phone signal booster, and front and rear parking distance assist. A Driver Assistance package will be available with Premium Plus trim, including adaptive cruise control with traffic assistance and active lane keeping assistance. Suggested pricing on the Q5 goes from $43,300 up to $62,150 for the SQ5 performance model.

The Q8 gets a similar treatment. Premium trim now includes standard auto high beams, lane departure warning, anti-theft, and Audi’s virtual cockpit plus driver information system. Q8 customization options include blackout trim as well as two new design packages for Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The Luxury package for Prestige trims adds an air quality feature with an ionizer and fragrance options, plus more leather around the cabin. Q8 prices span from $68,200 to $77,700.

Minimal TT Changes

Audi’s once-popular TT line gets what may be its last hurrah with a new security and anti-theft system for 2020, and the blackout trim option includes new 20-inch wheels. Red brake calipers are available on the TT RS. Pricing ranges from $45,500 for a base TT up to $67,500 for the TT RS.

Lightly refreshed R8

The R8 V10 Coupe and Spyder get a little more speed this year, with all models now achieving a top track speed of at least 200 mph. Both the R8 V10 Coupe and Spyder achieve 562 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The R8 V10 performance coupe delivers 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. All R8 models use a seven-speed S-tronic twin-clutch transmission. New wheels and fascia designs distinguish the new models from the prior year’s R8.

Inside, most R8 models will include Audi virtual cockpit with Sport mode, navigation, LED interior lighting and a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with 13 speakers. The audio system is actually optional on performance models, which makes sense. Standard pricing on the 2020 R8 models starts at $169,900 and tops out at $208,100.

Editors' Recommendations