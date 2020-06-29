  1. Cars

Audi’s updated Q5 receives extra power, a better infotainment, and OLED lights

By

Audi is focusing on expanding its range of electric vehicles, but it’s not forgetting about the gasoline-powered models in its portfolio. It updated the Q5, its best-selling vehicle in the United States, by giving it a new-look design that includes OLED rear lights, fitting a better infotainment system, and giving the entry-level model a power boost.

Up front, subtle visual changes distinguish the 2021 Q5 from the outgoing model. It wears a grille that’s thinner and wider plus a new-look bumper. Stylists gave the rear end a nip-and-tuck, too, and some versions of the SQ5 receive OLED tail lights split into three six-segment tiles. OLED technology is normally associated with televisions, computer monitors, smartphone screens, and other digital devices, but offering it in a car makes sense.

1 of 14
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5

“In addition to perfect contrast, the benefits of digital OLED are a high level of homogeneity and minimal gap between the segments. Looking to the future, OLED is the perfect technology for executing personalized light design with a high degree of precision and extensive variability. This technology offers all sorts of opportunities for further development,” said Stephan Berlitz, Audi’s head of development for light innovation.

Audi’s new MIB 3 infotainment system is displayed on a bigger, 10.1-inch touchscreen installed on top of the dashboard. It packs a redesigned processor that offers 10 times more computing power than before, so the system responds to input more quickly. The outgoing Q5’s rotary controller was sent back to the parts bin, and interior designers carved out an additional storage bin in its place. That means the Q5 follows the rest of the Audi range’s shift towards touch-only controls, but voice recognition is available for those who’d rather not poke a screen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and an integrated toll module come standard, and every Q5 offers lane departure warning, parking sensors on both ends, plus Audi side assist with pre-sense rear. Upmarket trim levels are available with a digital, driver-configurable instrument cluster called Digital Cockpit in Audi-speak and a 360-degree camera.

1 of 6
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5
2021 Audi Q5

Q5 buyers have three powertrains to choose from. The entry-level model packs a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that’s turbocharged to 261 horsepower (13 more than before) and 273 pound-feet of torque. The TFSI E variant also receives a 2.0-liter turbo four, but it gains an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and the seven-speed automatic transmission. The system’s total output checks in at 362 hp. I drove it in 2020, and I was impressed by its acceleration, its useful technology, and the smooth, quiet driving experience delivered by the hybrid system.

Audi pegs the TFSI E’s zero-to-60-mph time at 5.1 seconds. Motorists who want even quicker acceleration can select the range-topping SQ5, which swaps the four-cylinder for a 3.0-liter V6 rated at 349 hp and 369 lb-ft. of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.7 seconds, a 0.4-second improvement over the 2020 model. Quattro all-wheel drive comes standard regardless of how many cylinders are under the hood.

Due out across the United States in the fourth quarter of 2020, the 2021 Audi Q5 carries a base price of $43,300 before options and the mandatory destination charge are added to the bottom line. Next up in the hierarchy is the plug-in hybrid model, which is priced at $51,900, followed by the SQ5 with a $52,900 price tag.

Editors' Recommendations

2020 Subaru Outback Touring XT review: Practical engineering

2020 Subaru Outback

Los Angeles-based Czinger is 3D-printing a 1,232-hp hybrid hypercar

czinger 21c is a 3d printed plug in hybrid hypercar 10

2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition review: V8 power

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutbiography Dynamic Edition

Waymo and Volvo ink deal to build an all-new electric robo-taxi

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet

How to sell a car

How To Sell A Car

Lucid Motors CEO gives us the details on the 400-mile Air electric car

Lucid Air electric car

The best cargo vans for small businesses in 2020

The best electric cars for 2020

The best hybrid cars for 2020

The best fuel-efficient cars for 2020

The best crossovers for 2020

2018 Nissan Rogue

The best cars for 2020

best commuter cars ford mustang

The best hybrid SUVs for 2020

2020 Toyota Highlander

The best family cars for 2020

The Best Gas Mileage SUVs for 2020