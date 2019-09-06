The 2020 Audi A5 gets a handful of changes for the new model year, including some tweaks to the exterior styling and a new infotainment system. Some new powertrains are also available in Europe, but those may not carry over to the United States.

Styling changes encompass the A5 coupe, convertible, and Sportback five-door hatchback, as well as the sportier S5 variants of all three body styles. Audi said its designers focused on the front end, changing the shape of the grille and adding small vents meant to reference the 1980s Audi Sport Quattro rally car. It takes a careful eye to spot the differences. We think the A5 was pretty good-looking to begin with, so it’s easy to see why Audi didn’t make any dramatic styling changes.

Inside, the 2020 Audi A5 gets a new MMI infotainment system. Audi eliminated the knob-like analog controller, meaning all functions are now controlled through a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Relying on a single touchscreen can often be a recipe for distraction, though. We would have liked to see the A5 adopt the dual-screen MMI setup used in other Audi models. As before, the A5 gets Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, as well as Traffic Light Information (TLI), which tells the driver when traffic lights are going to change. TLI only works in certain cities, however.

In Europe, the A5 will be fitted with a mild-hybrid system to improve fuel economy, but it’s unclear if that will be offered in the U.S. The European-spec S5 gets a diesel mild-hybrid powertrain, which is a definite no-go for this market. The U.S.-spec A5 will likely keep its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which makes 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. In the U.S., the S5 currently uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, making 354 hp and 369 lb.-ft. Audi also offers an even sportier RS 5, which packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 making 444 hp and 443 lb.-ft. Audi hasn’t said whether the RS 5 will get the same 2020-model-year updates as the A5 and S5, however.

Expect full U.S. specs and pricing for the 2020 Audi A5 to be released in the coming months. For reference, pricing for the 2019 model starts at $45,195 for the A5 coupe and Sportback, and $52,195 for the A5 convertible, with the S5 versions priced higher. If you’re not ready to commit, you can rent an A5 through Audi-owned Silvercar, or try one out through Audi’s subscription service (only in certain cities).

