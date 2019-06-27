Digital Trends
Cars

2020 Audi Q7 gets a face-lift, updated infotainment system, mild-hybrid tech

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech

The 2020 Audi Q7 is getting a handful of updates, incorporating Audi’s latest tech. The three-row family SUV gets revised styling, as well as the newer version of Audi’s MMI infotainment system previously seen on the Q8 and other models. Audi is only discussing the European-market Q7 at this time, but most of the changes will likely carry over to the U.S.-market version.

On the outside, the Q7 gets a bit of cosmetic surgery. A more pronounced grille and side air inlets seem influenced by the Q8. In Europe, the Q7 will be available with Audi’s HD Matrix LED headlights and laser-light system, but those features won’t be available in the U.S. due to regulatory restrictions. An extra chrome strip at the back rounds off the styling changes. Audi also managed to make the Q7 0.4 inch longer.

The Q7’s updated interior also takes a page from the Q8. The Q7 gets the same dual-screen MMI infotainment system, and retains the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster seen in previous model years. As before, the Q7 will be available with up to seven seats across three rows, while the Q8 is a five-seater only. In Europe, the Q7 will be available with a variety of driver aids, including traffic light information, a traffic jam assist feature that can automatically accelerate and brake in stop and go traffic, and emergency assist, which can automatically bring the car to a stop if it detects a problem with the driver. However, some of these features may not be a available in the U.S. due to regulatory issues.

Audi will offer the Q7 with electromechanical active roll stabilization, designed to counteract body roll in corners and improve handling, as well as all-wheel steering. Similar to the system available on the Europe-only SQ8 TDI, it steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels at low speeds to improve maneuverability, and in the same direction as the fronts at higher speeds to increase stability.

The Q7 will launch in Europe with two diesel engines, neither of which will be available in the U.S. Audi will launch gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains at a later date, and those will likely make it to the U.S. A plug-in hybrid Q7 would compete with the Volvo XC90 T8 “Twin Engine,” and BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance, as well as the upcoming Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring. All 2020 Q7 models get standard all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to improve fuel efficiency.

The 2020 Audi Q7 goes on sale in Europe in mid-September. Details on the U.S.-market version, including pricing and launch timing, will be revealed at a later date.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
Cars

It’s tough to buy a fully American-made car, but here’s 15 that come close

In the age of global supply chains, tariffs, and multinational companies, what does it mean to be American-made? The traditional answers no longer apply, and the vehicles with the most American content may surprise you.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
charge cars makes an electric 1960s ford mustang brand new 1967 fastback 06
Cars

This ’60s Ford Mustang EV has Tesla-like specs and a Rolls-Royce-like price

British startup Charge Cars planted its flag where electric cars and muscle cars meet when it unveiled a battery-powered 1960s Ford Mustang. Starting with a reproduction shell, the firm added an electric powertrain and modern electronics.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 first drive
Product Review

2020 Mercedes GLS shows what happens when unstoppable force meets immovable luxury

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is more than a luxury family-hauler. Yes, it’s got all the luxury features and all the bells and whistles of modern technology, but this three-row Teutonic tank has some serious off-road chops as well.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
us firm plans to power sports venues with aging nissan leaf batteries johan cruyff arena
Cars

U.S. firm plans to power soccer stadiums using aging Nissan Leaf batteries

We've heard of aging EV batteries being repurposed to power homes and other facilities, but how about an entire sports stadium? An American firm is already doing just that, and now has plans to expand its system across Europe.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 1
Cars

Think hybrids can’t be sporty? BMW’s Vision M Next is here to prove you wrong

BMW unveiled a concept named Vision M Next that shows what sports cars could look like in the not-too-distant future. It is a plug-in hybrid model with 600-hp, and a driver-focused interior packed with futuristic tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
chevrolet releases in car pizza ordering application marketplace domino s
Cars

Chevrolet’s in-car pizza-ordering app is the start of an ecommerce revolution

Chevrolet has added Domino's in-car pizza delivery app to Marketplace, an ecommerce platform that equips millions of cars built since 2017. Users can order a pizza on-the-go by tapping the screen a few times, and have it delivered where…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 bentley continental gt v8 coupe review feat
Product Review

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 shows only suckers buy for raw horsepower numbers

The 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 sits below the flagship W12 model in Bentley’s lineup, but that doesn’t matter from behind the wheel. The V8 version is the better of the two to drive.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw vision m next concept previews the sports car of 2020s dt 17
Cars

BMW is planning high-performance hybrids, as well as hot-rodded EVs

BMW development chief Klaus Fröhlich told Digital Trends he thinks the company's M division will release a high-performance hybrid after 2025. In the meantime, it will focus on leveraging the benefits of plug-in hybrid tech to boost…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Drive.ai Texas image
Cars

Apple buys Drive.ai and shifts its autonomous car plans into high gear

Apple has cracked open its massive war chest to purchase a self-driving car startup named Drive.ai. The four-year old, Californian company was about to shut down and lay off its 90 employees.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
worlds fastest tractor jcb fastrac 8000 world s
Cars

Here’s the technology that helped create the world’s fastest tractor

British heavy equipment manufacturer JCB has built the world's fastest tractor, with a little help from the Williams Formula One team. The tractor surpassed 100 mph at a British airfield.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
audi sq8 tdi diesel performance suv
Cars

Audi’s 429-horsepower SQ8 TDI proves diesels don’t have to be slow

The Audi SQ8 TDI is a sportier version of the Audi Q8 SUV. Its diesel powertrain means the SQ8 TDI won't come to the United States, but it will give European buyers a new performance SUV option.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
self flying taxi cora
Cars

Flying taxis: Kitty Hawk and Boeing team up on urban mobility

The day when we can hop into a compact, electric, autonomous flying machine to zip across town edged a little closer this week when Boeing announced a new partnership with Kitty Hawk, a startup that's working on such an aircraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a big rig just hit 55 mph on florida highway without anyone in the cab starsky robotics
Cars

A big rig just hit 55 mph on a Florida highway without anyone in the cab

A big rig recently motored along the Florida Turnpike at 55 mph without anyone behind the wheel. Fortunately, it was part of a carefully controlled test drive that involved autonomous technology as well as a remote driver.
Posted By Trevor Mogg