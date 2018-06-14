Aston Martin Rapide AMR boasts 205 mph top speed, limited production run

Share

Aston Martin is introducing yet another model for its AMR performance sub-brand. The Aston Martin Rapide AMR was first shown as a concept at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and now Aston is planning a limited production run of just 210 units.

The exterior design hasn’t changed much from the original concept car. The already sleek lines of the four-door Aston Martin Rapide were given a shot of adrenaline. A ventilated carbon fiber hood, bigger grille, and round daytime running lights from Aston’s Zagato models give the AMR a sportier look than the standard Rapide. Aston also added a carbon fiber front splitter and rear diffuser, which it claims have real aerodynamic benefits.

The Rapide AMR is powered by the same version of Aston’s ubiquitous 5.9-liter V12 used in the Vantage GT12. The engine produces 580 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the rear wheels through a reworked version of the standard Rapide’s eight-speed automatic transmission. Aston claims the Rapide AMR will do 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 205 mph.

The powertrain wasn’t the only thing to get upgraded. Aston also fitted carbon-ceramic brakes with massive rotors (the fronts measure almost 16 inches, the size of the wheels on some cars). Those brakes sit in 21-inch forged wheels shod in Michelin Super Sport tires. Modified suspension drops the AMR about 10 millimeters lower than the standard Rapide.

Aston will offer three “design schemes” — Standard, Silhouette, and Signature — that dictate exterior and interior colors. Each matches the interior with the exterior. Other interior changes include a carbon fiber center console, Alcantara seats, and a steering wheel inspired by the one used in Aston’s One-77 supercar.

The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will sell for $240,000 in the United States. Customers lucky enough to scoop up one of the 210 cars should receive them later this year. At roughly a decade old, the Rapide is getting long in the tooth, but Aston has at least one more version planned: the all-electric RapidE. Like the AMR, the RapidE will likely be a limited edition, and will be followed by a higher-volume electric car at a later date.