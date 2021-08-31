Fifteen years ago, Daniel Craig began his stint as 007 in Casino Royale. It’s been a long and strange ride for Craig’s James Bond, but now that time is running out and he’s simply got No Time to Die. After a very long COVID-related delay, the final chapter in Craig’s stint as Bond is about to be written, and the latest — and final — trailer for No Time to Die spills some more details while paying tribute to Craig’s run as the dapper and rugged secret agent.

Following the events of Spectre, Bond has left the spy game behind. And why not? He defeated Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), the man who has tried to destroy Bond almost his entire life. Bond also found love in the arms of Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). But events are about to unfold that will sweep up both Bond and Swann. And even behind bars, Blofeld shouldn’t be underestimated. Bond spared Blofeld’s life, but that may prove to be a fatal mistake.

For the first time since Quantum of Solace, Bond’s CIA friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), is back. And Leiter has a mission that will bring Bond out of retirement. Someone has abducted Valdo Obruchev, a scientist whose work could be catastrophic on a global scale if it fell into the wrong hands. And it has.

That leads us to Bond’s newest nemesis: Lyutsifer Safin, played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek. Safin is a terrorist who is uncommonly intelligent and more than a match for Bond. In Safin’s mind, he’s the hero of this story. And that conviction only makes him more dangerous to both Bond and Swann.

It’s a good thing that Bond will have some help on this mission. Lashana Lynch is making her franchise debut in the movie as the new 007, Nomi. Essentially, she’s Bond’s replacement at MI6. The other wild card is Bond’s newest CIA ally, Paloma, played by Knives Out standout Ana de Armas. Paloma’s interests may align with Bond’s, but can he really trust her?

Seydoux is reprising her role as Swann alongside fellow franchise veterans including Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Wright as Felix Leiter, Waltz as Blofeld, and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Newcomers to Bond’s world include Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Dali Benssalah as Primo, David Dencik as Valdo Obruchev, and Billy Magnussen as CIA agent Logan Ash.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed No Time To Die, and it will hit American theaters on October 8.

