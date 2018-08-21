James Bond 25: Danny Boyle will no longer direct the next 007 movie

Share

“Creative differences” have, over the years, scuppered many a movie project, the director walking away when conflict with the producers prevent them from fulfilling their artistic vision for the film.

The latest movie to lose its director in this way is the next James Bond installment, with Danny Boyle having recently left the production.

News of Boyle’s departure came on Tuesday via a message posted on social media by the producers of the 25th Bond movie and the current 007 actor, Daniel Craig.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences, Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the tweet said.

The news comes just four months before shooting was due to begin. The movie was slated for release in October 2019, and it’s not yet clear if Boyle’s exit means we could now be looking at a 2020 release.

For starters, the producers will need to find a replacement director and a new script. Prior to Boyle’s appointment earlier this year, several other directors were believed to be in the running to take on the next installment of the long-running franchise. They included Denis Villeneuve (Arrival and Blade Runner 2049), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), and Yann Demange (’71 and White Boy Rick). But there is of course a good chance a new name will come to the fore to take on the challenge. We’ll keep you posted.

Bond script

We might never know what Boyle had planned for Bond 25, but we do know that work had already started on the script, with the director’s long-time collaborator John Hodge agreeing to pen the adventures of the fictional intelligence officer’s next outing.

Boyle’s decision to step down will come as a big disappointment to fans of the director, whose movie credits include Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, Shallow Grave, and The Beach.

Some commentators, however, may not be altogether surprised by how it’s worked out. Film critic James Luxford pointed out earlier this yer that the appointment of Boyle was a risky one because of his tendency to “make films that ask uncomfortable questions,” and his habit of avoiding big-budget productions.

Earlier this year, when Boyle accepted the challenge to direct what would’ve been his first Hollywood franchise movie, backers EON and Universal praised Boyle’s “innovative film-making” and “extraordinary vision.” Seem like it was just a bit too extraordinary for their liking.