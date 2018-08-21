Digital Trends
Movies & TV

James Bond 25: Danny Boyle will no longer direct the next 007 movie

Trevor Mogg
By

“Creative differences” have, over the years, scuppered many a movie project, the director walking away when conflict with the producers prevent them from fulfilling their artistic vision for the film.

The latest movie to lose its director in this way is the next James Bond installment, with Danny Boyle having recently left the production.

News of Boyle’s departure came on Tuesday via a message posted on social media by the producers of the 25th Bond movie and the current 007 actor, Daniel Craig.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences, Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the tweet said.

The news comes just four months before shooting was due to begin. The movie was slated for release in October 2019, and it’s not yet clear if Boyle’s exit means we could now be looking at a 2020 release.

For starters, the producers will need to find a replacement director and a new script. Prior to Boyle’s appointment earlier this year, several other directors were believed to be in the running to take on the next installment of the long-running franchise. They included Denis Villeneuve (Arrival and Blade Runner 2049), David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), and Yann Demange (’71 and White Boy Rick). But there is of course a good chance a new name will come to the fore to take on the challenge. We’ll keep you posted.

Bond script

We might never know what Boyle had planned for Bond 25, but we do know that work had already started on the script, with the director’s long-time collaborator John Hodge agreeing to pen the adventures of the fictional intelligence officer’s next outing.

Boyle’s decision to step down will come as a big disappointment to fans of the director, whose movie credits include Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, Shallow Grave, and The Beach.

Some commentators, however, may not be altogether surprised by how it’s worked out. Film critic James Luxford pointed out earlier this yer that the appointment of Boyle was a risky one because of his tendency to “make films that ask uncomfortable questions,” and his habit of avoiding big-budget productions.

Earlier this year, when Boyle accepted the challenge to direct what would’ve been his first Hollywood franchise movie, backers EON and Universal praised Boyle’s “innovative film-making” and “extraordinary vision.” Seem like it was just a bit too extraordinary for their liking.

Don't Miss

From deal to dumpster fire: A MoviePass timeline
Netflix buffering loading
Movies & TV

Netflix testing ads in between some subscribers’ binge-watching sessions

Netflix is testing out a new feature that has some users upset. The streaming service has started playing advertisements between shows. Netflix says that its goal is to help users spend less time searching for something new to watch.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (August 2018)

Prime Video gives subscribers access to a host of great movies, but sifting through the massive library isn't easy. Lucky for you, we've sorted the wheat from the chaff. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix her featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in August 2018, from ‘Her’ to ‘Jurassic Park’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix disenchantment featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Dark Tourist’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new shows and movies to stream disenchantment header
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Disenchantment,’ ‘Insecure’ season 3, more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: New animated series Disenchantment, Insecure season 3, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Spectral Motion
Movies & TV

Brewing nightmare fuel with the FX team behind the ‘Stranger Things’ Demogorgon

Mike Elizalde, co-founder of makeup and creature effects studio Spectral Motion, explains how his team brought the Demogorgon from Stranger Things and Robot from Lost in Space to terrifying, compelling life on the screen.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Behold the dreaded dragon-sharks in the full trailer for final Sharknado movie

It's time for Sharknado to finally jump the shark, as SyFy has announced that the upcoming sixth entry in the cult franchise will be the last. The finale premiering August 19 is sure to be a star-studded time-traveling adventure.
Posted By Mark Austin
best new movie trailers t 34
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘T-34,’ ‘An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: The trailers for An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn and T-34, among other movie previews.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol
crazy rich asians
Movies & TV

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ wins the weekend box office with a crazy good debut

Romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians scored a big win for diversity in Hollywood with its all-Asian cast en route to winning the weekend box office and dethroning giant-shark thriller The Meg.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Netflix buffering loading
Movies & TV

Netflix removes all customer reviews of shows and movies from its website

Acting on an announcement made in July, Netflix has now removed 10 years' worth of customer-contributed reviews of TV shows and movies from its website, citing declining use as the reason.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Here's what to do

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Kris Wouk
MoviePass
Movies & TV

How MoviePass went from smokin' deal to dumpster fire

Troubled subscription-based movie service MoviePass is making headlines on a daily basis lately, and not the good kind. Here's a timeline of events for the company once described as "Netflix for movie theaters."
Posted By Rick Marshall