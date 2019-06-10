Digital Trends
Ghostbusters 3 will bring back Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver

Rick Marshall
The Ghostbusters are coming back to the big screen, and this time around, the film will continue the story that began with the original 1984 movie.

Set to be directed by Juno and Up in the Air filmmaker Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters 3 will bring back some of the first film’s cast, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver. Expected to hit theaters in July 2020, the film will also introduce some new, younger characters to the Ghostbusters canon.

Weaver confirmed the return of Murray, Aykroyd, and herself in an interview with Parade Magazine.

“It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” said Weaver, who will reprise her role as Dana Barrett, who was tormented by the demonic demigod Zuul in the 1984 film and returned for the 1989 sequel.

Details are scarce regarding the film — unofficially titled Ghostbusters 3 — but the film is rumored to follow two brother and sister pairs, including a 13-year-old boy who is a dedicated conspiracy theorist and a 12-year-old girl who struggles with “interpreting and expressing emotions.” The four kids will get wrapped up in supernatural shenanigans after moving “back home to a small town” where all kinds of ghostly secrets await, according to We Got This Covered.

Joining the Ghostbusters veterans in the cast will be Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, as well as Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, Avengers: Infinity War), with the latter expected to play the mother of Wolfhard’s character. In an entertaining bit of convergence, Wolfhard and his character’s three best friends in Stranger Things dressed up as Ghostbusters for an episode of the Netflix show’s second season.

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things Season 2
Finn Wolfhard (second from left) and the rest of the kids dressed as Ghostbusters in Stranger Things season 2.

A teaser trailer for Ghostbusters 3 (see above) was released just 24 hours after the project was announced, and debuted on Entertainment Weekly. The preview opens on a dark and stormy night, with some mysterious flashes of light coming from a far-off barn. As the camera closes in on the barn, the original Ghostbusters’ iconic car, the ECTO-1, is revealed.

“This is the next chapter in the original franchise,” said Jason Reitman. “What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Reitman penned the script for the film along with Monster House director Gil Kenan. His father, Ivan, will serve as a producer on the film.

The film is expected to ignore the events of 2016’s female-driven Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, and will instead continue the story told across Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2. Despite its all-star cast, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call took a $70 million loss at the box office, scuttling Sony’s plans for a sequel.

Although Murray, Aykroyd, and Weaver are confirmed to return for Ghostbusters 3, it’s unknown whether original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 team member Ernie Hudson will also return. Harold Ramis, who starred as Egon Spengler in Ghostbusters and its sequel, died in 2014.

This won’t be the first time the cast has reunited since Ghostbusters 2. Most of the original actors reprised their roles for 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game.

Filming is expected to begin on Ghostbusters 3 this year.

