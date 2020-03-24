The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has officially defeated a DC superhero. For the time being, at least.

According to a Variety report, Warner Bros. is postponing the June 5 release date of Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14. The delay is just the most recent in a spate of major film releases that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio also indefinitely pulled Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of his musical In the Heights. as well as an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters called Scoob, which were set for May and June release dates, respectively James Wan’s Malignant, which was previously slated for August 14, was bumped to accommodate Wonder Woman 1984. All three films are yet to be rescheduled.

As cinemas around the world remain closed to help promote social distancing and halt the spread of the coronavirus, the postponement isn’t exactly a surprise. Disney has already delayed its own superhero movie, Black Widow, as well as the live-action remake of Mulan. Universal has postponed Fast 9, MGM postponed the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, and Paramount pulled its horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II.

While all of those films had release dates between March and May, Warner Bros. move is the first indication that Hollywood may be concerned about the status of its summer tentpoles. Wonder Woman 1984‘s June 5 release date falls right in the heart of popcorn season, the industry nickname for the high-traffic moviegoing months of May to August.

Some studios, like Universal and Disney, have resorted to digitally releasing films that are currently in theaters, like The Invisible Man and Onward, respectively, but Warner Bros. does not plan to do anything less than a full cinematic release.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich issued a statement saying, “When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is the follow-up to 2017’s Wonder Woman, a huge critical and commercial hit for Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe.

The sequel is again directed by Patty Jenkins and follows the titular hero (Gal Gadot) in the Reagan era as she battles two classic foes, Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor, while Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles from the first film.

