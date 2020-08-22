DC’s leading lady is back in a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, released at DC’s online FanDome event on August 22, 2022. Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig, the movie will be directed once again by Patty Jenkins.

The new trailer shows long-time Wonder Woman villain Cheetah in all her cat-like glory, with a couple of brief shots of her and Diana going to the mat in bombastic fight scenes. Earlier trailers had already teased the presence of Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, as the movie’s main antagonist, but previous footage had only shown her in her civilian outfit.

Other notable parts of the trailer include the teasing of the Amazon’s Olympics, a key event in the comics where Diana wins her iconic costume including bullet-deflecting bracers. From the glimpses of the event shown, it looks like we can expect to see more of the same strength and skill shown by the Amazon women in the first movie.

The Olympics event seems to be a flashback, with a younger version of Diana observing the crowd. And we already knew that two Amazon characters from the first movie will be reprising their roles, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Antiope, Diana’s aunt, died in battle in the first movie so it seems safe to assume there will be some time-skips involved in the upcoming sequel.

There’s also a tiny glimpse of Pedro Pascal as evil business tycoon Maxwell Lord, who seems to be working up a shady alliance with Cheetah, as well as the return of fan-favorite Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, who’s having some difficulties adjusting to the fashion of the 1980s.

The release of the movie had originally been set for December 2019, but it was pushed back to June 2020 by Warner Bros. Then the pandemic hit, and the title was bumped once again until October 2 this year.

In addition to the release of the trailer, the FanDome event also featured a special guest: The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, who came by to give her best wishes to the cast and crew. And director Patty Jenkins was feeling the love too, thanking the audience for their positive comments and saying she “can’t wait to show you the movie!”

