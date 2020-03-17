Not even Marvel’s superhero spy can escape the coronavirus.

The release of Black Widow has been postponed indefinitely by Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Variety reported Tuesday. Originally scheduled to hit theaters May 1, the film’s new release date is unknown at this point.

The film, which was expected to kick off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is the latest in a long list of high-profile movies delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Disney previously delayed the release of its live-action movie Mulan and its X-Men spinoff film The New Mutants due to the threat of the coronavirus, and with the two largest movie theater chains in the U.S. recently announcing they’ll close indefinitely, studios don’t have many options when it comes to upcoming film premieres.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow has Scarlett Johansson reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as secret agent Natasha Romanoff for an adventure set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film has its eponymous hero return to the secret school that taught her to be one of the world’s greatest spies and reunite with some of her former allies while dealing with a threat from her past.

Along with Johansson, the film’s cast includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

