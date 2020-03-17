  1. Movies & TV

Marvel delays the release of Black Widow indefinitely due to coronavirus

By

Not even Marvel’s superhero spy can escape the coronavirus.

The release of Black Widow has been postponed indefinitely by Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Variety reported Tuesday. Originally scheduled to hit theaters May 1, the film’s new release date is unknown at this point.

The film, which was expected to kick off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is the latest in a long list of high-profile movies delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Disney previously delayed the release of its live-action movie Mulan and its X-Men spinoff film The New Mutants due to the threat of the coronavirus, and with the two largest movie theater chains in the U.S. recently announcing they’ll close indefinitely, studios don’t have many options when it comes to upcoming film premieres.

Black Widow

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow has Scarlett Johansson reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as secret agent Natasha Romanoff for an adventure set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film has its eponymous hero return to the secret school that taught her to be one of the world’s greatest spies and reunite with some of her former allies while dealing with a threat from her past.

Along with Johansson, the film’s cast includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Editors' Recommendations

All of the big movies delayed by the coronavirus so far

A Quiet Place Part II: Everything we know about the movie so far

The Batman: Cast, release date, and everything else we know about the movie

The Batman

What’s new on Disney+ in March 2020

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

The best Black Mirror episodes

Here’s how you can watch or stream UFC fights live online without cable

UFC 248 Adesanya v Romero: Weigh-Ins

The 50 best shows on Hulu right now

Wonder Woman 1984: Everything we know about the movie so far

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

Best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more

best streaming TV service

Universal Pictures moves to release movies currently in theaters to On Demand

comcast going hollywood looks sell digital movies end year xfinity on demand

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now (March 2020)

How to watch the UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson livestream with ESPN+ PPV

UFC 2020: Schedule, Results, Fighters, Fight Cards, and More