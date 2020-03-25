The huge success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the ongoing public health challenge that is keeping people at home have left the Nintendo Switch console in short supply. Many retailers are sold out of the system, but it’s not completely impossible to find one right now. Here is where Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems are still available.

Nintendo Switch

Getting a new standard Nintendo Switch system for the standard retail price is essentially impossible right now. Major retailers do not have the system in stock. The only place you can order one right now is eBay, and you’ll have to pay a premium — the console is selling for $480, up $180 from the usual $300. Yikes.

Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is much easier to find right now, with many major retailers listing it as in stock and ready to ship. You won’t have to pay a premium for the boiled-down Target Switch Lite, either: Both Target and Walmart have it for $199, and Kohl’s has a fantastic bundle for only $245.

Target still has the standard Nintendo Switch Lite system in stock, both in its stores and for shipping online orders. The gorgeous turquoise color is still available, as well, making it a perfect choice for the breezy and cheerful Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Virtually the same deal as Target is available at Walmart, as well, making it another good option if there is not a Target in the area. Players can choose between the turquoise Switch Lite and the yellow Switch Lite. As with Target, it’s also available for online shipping as well as pickup in stores, though orders will not be available for pickup until March 31. There are also third-party sellers offering the system at a slight markup, but not nearly what the standard Switch is being sold for on Amazon.

For $245, Kohls offering a bundle that includes the system, a screen protector. protective armor, and a carrying case. This ensures the system stays protected when it’s being played and transported, and the screen will stay free of scuffs or cracks if it’s dropped or bumped. With a Micro-SD card to start downloading games, players will be completely set to stay at home and game to their hearts’ content.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations