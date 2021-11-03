In a strange case of “what year even is it?,” Nintendo has sold out of wireless Nintendo 64 controllers made for the Switch. Sadly, anyone hoping to get a retro-style modern controller this holiday season is going to end up disappointed. Nintendo said it won’t have more in stock till 2022.

The Nintendo 64 wireless controller is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It’s a Nintendo 64 controller (weird third arm and all) except it can connect to users’ Nintendo Switch consoles. The controller was given new life thanks to Nintendo’s new online plan, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The new plan comes with a library of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games for players to barrel through, as long as they’re willing to shell out some extra cash.

While the plan itself has been panned by fans for its pricing, others have clearly spoken with their wallets. It’s not clear when wireless Nintendo 64 controllers will be back in stock, but anyone looking for the true retro experience will have to wait until next year. Nintendo’s stock shortage doesn’t apply to its wireless Sega Genesis controllers for the Switch. Players can pick those up at any time. both controllers cost $50.

Along with a buffet of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack gives subscribers access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ latest DLC: Happy Home Paradise. The expansion, which players normally would have to pay $25 for, lets them design tropical getaway homes for villagers both old and new.

