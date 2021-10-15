  1. Gaming

Animal Crossing paid DLC lets players design adorable vacation homes

New paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that gives players the opportunity to design vacation homes for the game’s various villagers has been announced during today’s Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct. The DLC, titled Happy Home Paradise, is set to launch on November 5, along with the game’s 2.0 update, and will cost players $25.

Happy Home Paradise will also be available as part of Nintendo’s recently revealed Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, along with access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles.

Key art for Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise.

In the expansion, players assist a resort developer called Paradise Planning by designing vacation homes that are tailored to villagers’ requests. Customization is king when designing vacation houses, with players being able to change nearly every aspect of homes and the lots they’re on. Players can change the size of homes themselves, and put up partition walls or pillars to section off spaces. Outside, players can change the location of the house, its design, and edit the surrounding area with a new top-down editor.

Along with vacation homes, players will be able to redesign different facilities across the DLC’s archipelago. Whether they create a restaurant, hospital, or school, villagers will occupy and use each facility.

Once players have successfully designed a vacation home, they’ll receive payment in the form of Poki, a new currency. While it can only be used on the archipelago, Poki can be used to purchase rare furniture and other cosmetics, which can then be brought back to players’ main islands.

The new design techniques that players use on vacation homes can also be applied to homes on the main island, drastically growing the ways player homes can be customized. And for players who are tired of visiting their villagers’ ugly homes, once enough vacation homes have been designed, villagers may ask the player to give their house a makeover.

