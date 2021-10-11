Nintendo’s next Direct event is coming up this Friday, October 15. The Direct will be about 20 minutes long and will focus on upcoming November updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including the teased additions of the Roost café and fan-favorite character Brewster. Knowing Nintendo, there are also likely to be a few surprises in store.

Here’s when to watch, where to watch, and what to watch for.

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. pic.twitter.com/IXuZtR1fkh — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 23, 2021

When is the Animal Crossing Direct?

The Animal Crossing Direct will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Friday, October 15, 2021, and will last about 20 minutes.

Where can I watch the Animal Crossing Direct?

The Animal Crossing Direct will be livestreamed on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, where fans can set a reminder for when it goes live. The Direct will also likely be livestreamed on Nintendo’s Twitch channel. After the premiere is over, the Direct will be uploaded to both YouTube and Twitch in video form.

What will be shown at the Animal Crossing Direct?

The Animal Crossing Direct will focus on updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. During last month’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo released a short clip teasing the addition of the Roost, a café area that made its first appearance in Animal Crossing: Wild World and previously played host to K.K. Slider’s musical shows.

The Roost is run by Brewster, a smooth-talking pigeon who has a knack for making coffee. Brewster is one of several characters that Animal Crossingfans have complained is “missing” from New Horizons, resulting in an incomplete gameplay experience. Though Brewster didn’t fully appear in the teaser, it would be sacrilege to fans to bring the Roost back without him, so it’s almost guaranteed that we’ll see him in the Direct.

We’ll also likely get a surprise or two from the Big N. The company has already stated that the new content shown in the video will be available in November, prompting many to wonder what other updates could be coming. New Horizons already has a Thanksgiving event, so it’s unlikely that the update will focus on holiday items, but we won’t know for sure until it premieres on Friday.

What won’t be shown at the Animal Crossing Direct?

Don’t expect any new Animal Crossing game announcements or major changes. This will likely be a content-only update, potentially with some Amiibo added for flavor. Fans might be hoping for something more major, but it seems as though this will be more of an update than an overhaul.

