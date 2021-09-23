Nintendo is stepping up the features that users get with Nintendo Switch Online, as long as they’re willing to upgrade to a higher-tier service. Revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, will give players access to everything currently available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, as well as a suite of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles.

A price for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack hasn’t been announced, but users can subscribe to it toward the end of October. The service’s exact release date and pricing information will be available at a later time.

The new service includes a suite of hit Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles, including Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Ecco The Dolphin, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castlevania Bloodlines, and more. However, those are only some of the service’s launch titles. More games will be added for subscribers to play on their Switch as time goes on, essentially in the same fashion that the Nintendo Switch Online library updates now.

Nintendo is also launching two new controllers that should put players back into their ’90s mindsets. The controllers, modeled after the Nintendo 64 controller and Sega Genesis controller, mean players can play games the same way they were played when they launched. While using a Nintendo 64 controller wirelessly on the Switch is an exciting premise, it may also just remind users of how bad these old gamepads are. Both controllers, which will set players back $50 each, don’t have a set launch date just yet. They will only be available to purchase for Switch Online members.

