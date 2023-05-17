Where to get Hylian rice in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While technically an action-adventure game, you could easily call The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a collectathon game as well. You will be scooping up hundreds of items, from ingredients and ores to weapons and monster parts. These are all useful for at least one thing, if not many, and the more difficult they are to find, the more useful they tend to be. Hylian rice may not sound all that valuable or rare, but it has already stumped many players looking for it, especially when trying to complete the “Gourmets Gone Missing” side quest. If you need this versatile cooking ingredient, here’s where you can find it in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to get Hylian rice

Buying Hylian rice is by far the easiest and most reliable way to get this cooking ingredient. It’s also cheap, so you won’t have to farm a ton of Rupees to afford it. There are five places where you can pick some up, and they all sell it for the same price of just 12 Rupees.

The first we’ll mention isn’t a guarantee, but Beedle the traveling merchant has a chance to carry Hylian rice, but there’s no guarantee.

Hateno Village, Zora’s Domain, Gerudo Town, and Koroko Forest general stores all carry Hylian rice for you to purchase. Zora’s Domain having it in stock is particularly useful for the “Gourmets Gone Missing” quest mentioned earlier that requires this special rice.

The other method of getting Hylian rice is free in terms of Rupees but can be very costly in time. If you’re out near Rebella Wetlands (or any location with grass near some water) and cutting down any patches of tall grass near the water, there’s a slim chance of some Hylian rice dropping, but (at least in our experience) the drop rate is too low to make this a viable method to stocking up on the material.

Aside from being used in the quest, Hylian rice will heal you for one heart on its own but is used in many recipes such as Poultry Pilaf, Meat and Rice Bowl, Veggie Rice Balls, Mushroom Rice Balls, and many more.

